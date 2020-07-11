Guendouzi ‘exile’ shows things are ‘a lot worse’ behind the scenes at Arsenal

Darren Bent has told the Football Insider that there is more than is being revealed when it comes to the Matteo Guendouzi situation.

The French midfielder hasn’t been in any of the five matchday squad since his controversial showing against Brighton, where he was seen to grab Neal Maupay by the throat, and it has since been revealed by David Ornstein that he has been training alone away from the team ever since.

Darren Bent believes there is much more to it than the Maupay incident to have seen the player completely exiled away from the first-team squad.

“When I first heard this story about him being isolated from the group and training on his own and stuff, the first thing that came to mind was: ‘He’s done something here’,” Bent told Football Insider.

“Something’s gone on because obviously he showed poor attitude when he grabbed Maupay round his throat and all that. Now we know there’s a lot of players in the Premier League and football that have done things worse than that but still train with the group or continue as normal.

“This shows that behind the scenes it must be a lot worse than we think because for a manager to exile a player like that and not have him train in the first team, that shows he’s kind of a bad egg and the manager doesn’t want him around his first-team players.

“There must be something a lot deeper going on than what we’re seeing.”

Guendouzi is not believed to be likely to be a part of the squad for tomorrow’s tie with Tottenham either, but is there really more to meet the eye that is being hidden from the public?

Patrick