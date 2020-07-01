Guendouzi for Partey – Would Arsenal fans accept a straight swap deal?

Thomas Partey move to Arsenal looking more likely as Atletico Madrid consider Guendouzi swap deal by Jack Fealey
Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with the potential signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with a possible swap deal for Guendouzi, according to a report from Gol in Spain.
The 27 year old Ghanaian is at the top of Arsenal’s wish list this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta desperate to improve his midfield options for the start of next season. With the addition of Partey to the likes of Xhaka, the midfielder will provide an increase in power and strength to Arteta’s squad.
Thomas Partey currently has a £44.8 million release clause within his contract at Atletico, however the Gunners may find it difficult to provide these funds due to the current pandemic.
Arteta told the Sun in a recent press conference: “At the moment, just to predict what is going to happen in the transfer window is impossible.”
“We have to assess the financial situation and whether we have a narrow or big gap to do deals.”
Although the financial situation may not be promising, the hope to purchase Thomas Partey is not yet lost due to the introduction of Guendouzi.
In the Frenchman’s recent performance, Guendouzi clashed with Brighton forward Neal Maupay after he secured a last minute winner against the Gunners. Guendouzi escaped a potential three-match ban, however the Arsenal boss was not impressed with his recent attitude.
There is a potential move for Guendouzi as Atletico Madrid have sparked interest in the young midfielder, with Arteta looking to include him in the Thomas Partey deal.
It is also rumoured that Guendouzi stated he wanted to leave Arsenal during a disciplinary meeting with the Arsenal board.
The Spanish side have reportedly proposed a new deal to the Ghanaian which would increase his release clause to £92 million. However, Partey is delaying his acceptance due to his “intention to listen to offers,” claims Spanish news outlet AS.
Arsenal have been linked with Partey for many months now, but the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has made it impossible to be sure of a deal, but would Arsenal fans be happy to let Guendouzi leave to secure our main target?
We need quality and although I think Guendouzi will improve I cannot pass on Partey he if there is any chance of him coming here and I excuse me for being a pessimist but I doubt that very much,we can not turn that opportunity down.
Yes in a heartbeat
They can have Ozil, Xhaka, Mustafi, Bellerin & Luiz as well – if we only get this worldclass DM. Thomas Partey is a player that a manager can build a whole team around. This signing would be the way back to the top for Asn’l.
I have my doubts about him rocking up at the Emirates, surely it’s not that easy?!! Put in another solid performance in that crazy game against Barca last night. We’ve been linked with him for what seems like an eternity, I just can’t help but think a better offer will come in or he’ll u-turn and stay where he is!!
We desperately need him and as much as I love Matteo, I’m afraid I’d let him go…. surely there’d be a little cash involved too though?!
Not just a straight swap deal. Cash plus Guendouzi for Thomas Partey. The DM position is important. We need to sign him asap. Partey in DM will give us options in midfield. Xhaka Partey combination provides height, stamina.
Also, Nabil Fekir signing a must.
You put words to the thoughts in my darkest moments. The hope for this magnificent player is just another way to punish us fools and have us to drink even deeper in the cup of humiliation. If some other team comes and take Thomas Partey away from us now, I have watched my last game of football. That’s something I have promised myself. And I use to keep promises.
“You” here is you, Sue.
(I’m a poet, I know it, hope I don’t blow it).
Guendouzi is massively overrated and has a horrific attitude.
Anyone who mocks players from so-called lesser teams regarding their inferior wages is a complete twat.
This would infuriate players and give them an added incentive to beat Arsenal, which is exactly what happened at Brighton.
Get him out asap.
Enough of this “one for the future”. Our future is now. We need to get Partey, I would prefer a swap with Xhaka instead, but would Diego want him? If we do transfer Guendozi, a buy back clause should be inserted, as the lad is young and Xhaka will be gone in another 2-3 seasons. Cannot repeat the Fabregas mistake. But our board may include a clause for some cash back if AM win the Liga or UCL!
44.5m for a 27yrs old in the midst of a pandemic and without CL money is a NO we lost the purchasing power the moment we dropped out of CL.In Arsenal financial accounts there’s no evidence of kreonke taking money out the club,we operate in a self sustaining model.Blame the incompetent scouts an board who signed flops and freebies.I will only blame kreonke for our misery if I see tangible evidence that he is milking the club dry.Fifa fair play doesn’t allow club owners to fund the club but,Arsenal fans hypocrisy, they will celebrate city and Chelsea ban and then tell us how we’re behind them and how our owner should spend like theirs.Who is fooling who.. learn from Liverpool you build first with a top coach and good signings that’s where we lost it big time.