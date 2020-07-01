Guendouzi for Partey – Would Arsenal fans accept a straight swap deal?

Thomas Partey move to Arsenal looking more likely as Atletico Madrid consider Guendouzi swap deal by Jack Fealey

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with the potential signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with a possible swap deal for Guendouzi, according to a report from Gol in Spain.

The 27 year old Ghanaian is at the top of Arsenal’s wish list this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta desperate to improve his midfield options for the start of next season. With the addition of Partey to the likes of Xhaka, the midfielder will provide an increase in power and strength to Arteta’s squad.

Thomas Partey currently has a £44.8 million release clause within his contract at Atletico, however the Gunners may find it difficult to provide these funds due to the current pandemic.

Arteta told the Sun in a recent press conference: “At the moment, just to predict what is going to happen in the transfer window is impossible.”

“We have to assess the financial situation and whether we have a narrow or big gap to do deals.”

Although the financial situation may not be promising, the hope to purchase Thomas Partey is not yet lost due to the introduction of Guendouzi.

In the Frenchman’s recent performance, Guendouzi clashed with Brighton forward Neal Maupay after he secured a last minute winner against the Gunners. Guendouzi escaped a potential three-match ban, however the Arsenal boss was not impressed with his recent attitude.

There is a potential move for Guendouzi as Atletico Madrid have sparked interest in the young midfielder, with Arteta looking to include him in the Thomas Partey deal.

It is also rumoured that Guendouzi stated he wanted to leave Arsenal during a disciplinary meeting with the Arsenal board.

The Spanish side have reportedly proposed a new deal to the Ghanaian which would increase his release clause to £92 million. However, Partey is delaying his acceptance due to his “intention to listen to offers,” claims Spanish news outlet AS.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey for many months now, but the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has made it impossible to be sure of a deal, but would Arsenal fans be happy to let Guendouzi leave to secure our main target?

