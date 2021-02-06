Guendouzi names the best player he has played with and the best coach

Matteo Guendouzi has named Mesut Ozil as the best player he has played with and Unai Emery as the best manager he has worked with.

The hot-headed Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018 as one of the most talented teenage French stars.

He broke into the Arsenal first team under Emery and remained there until the Spaniard was fired and replaced with his compatriot, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta didn’t fancy him so much but kept him as a part of his first-team plans.

However, Guendouzi’s hot head got in the way of his job and he fell out with his manager on at least two occasions.

The last came in July last year when he reportedly taunted the players of Brighton about how much he earns more than them.

He was then shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin at the start of this season, where he seems to be thriving.

He was speaking to Oh My Goal recently and answered some questions like the best manager he has had and the best player he has played with.

He claimed that Emery was the best manager he has had, and Ozil was the best he has played with.

Asked who the best player he has ever played with, the former Lorient star said: “Mesut Ozil. Technically, whether he’s on the pitch during a match or on the training ground he has a technical ease.

“He reads the game better than everyone else. He’s a player I’ve loved playing with.”