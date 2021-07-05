Guendouzi posts farewell message to fans – “Will be a Gooner for ever”

The French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has just posted an emotional farewell to Gooners on his Twitter account, and says he was always only fighting to “defend with pride” the Arsenal colours.

It has been reported that he is leaving the Gunners to join Marseille, and possibly play alongside William Saliba, who is expected to be on loan at OM in the next campaign, but now Matteo has confirmed himself that he has now departed from Arsenal.

This is what he said…

I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I won’t forget the city. I will never forget everything I’ve been through here. I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colors.

Thanks to all of those who believed in me during my time here, during the good and the bad moments. I can only wish the best to the club and its fans who deserve so much, trust me ! Good bye Arsenal, I will never forget and will be a gooner forever.

Despite his well-publicised dispute with Mikel Arteta, he only recently had an interview with Bild, and again he made it very clear that he has always loved Arsenal and always will do. Guendouzi said: “As a kid, I always dreamed of playing for Arsenal and I was incredibly lucky to get there early in my career. In my eyes, this club is a myth and I always have the great times of the era Arsène Wenger (coach of the Gunners from 1996 to 2008) in my head, I’m still a fan of all the extraordinary players, especially the French.

“To see that the club failed to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years hurts deeply. That takes a lot of emotions to me. Arsenal are a big club in Europe that deserve to be in the Champions League every year. That’s normal for me, an institution like this deserves only the best.

“Arsenal must return to where it belongs. I don’t know the reasons for the failure because I wasn’t there last season. But I’m concerned about the club’s situation because Arsenal deserve great things. I am a Gunner from the bottom of my heart and will remain so, no matter what.”

Well, he has now left the club he loves so much, so whatever our personal opinions about his wayward personality, as fellow fans we can only wish him well at his new club….

Good luck, Matteo!