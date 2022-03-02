Guendouzi reacts to leaving Arsenal for Marseille

Matteo Guendouzi insists he thought well before agreeing to leave Arsenal for Olympique Marseille permanently.

The Frenchman had been on loan at the Ligue 1 side after a troublesome spell at Arsenal.

He had issues with Mikel Arteta, and he wasn’t getting enough playing time from the Spanish boss.

He was on loan at Hertha Berlin last season and joined Marseille at the start of this campaign.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for them, and they have now signed him permanently for around £9million.

The 22-year-old is convinced he has made the right decision by leaving the Emirates permanently.

‘It was a carefully considered choice,’ he told RMC Sport.

‘There were very good discussions with the president, with the coach and people in my family. We really made the best decision altogether. For me, it’s the best choice I’ve made in many years.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal fans can agree that he made the right choice to leave the club because we are all tired of having him in the team.

His fiery head means he would always attract negative publicity to the club, and we needed to get rid of him.

We wish him the best of luck as he leaves the club permanently. Hopefully, he would be far away from controversy now.

