Guendouzi reveals what it was like for him at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi has recalled his time at Arsenal and insists he had a special bond with the club.

The Frenchman was a key player on the team under Unai Emery and also got some chances when Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

But gradually, the Spanish gaffer no longer trusted him and they eventually fell out.

Arsenal sent Guendouzi out on loan for two consecutive seasons before he sealed a permanent transfer to Olympique Marseille.

He has become one of the best players at the Ligue 1 club and has been named in the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He told GQ in France: “It was hard to leave Arsenal because I had a special connection to that club, like a lot of young French player who saw Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and many others go through there. I never cheated, I always tried to give the best of myself for the club and the fans. But I no longer had the game time I wanted and when you’re young, you need to play a lot of games.”

We knew Guendouzi was a top talent and we even considered him to become the Arsenal captain after Granit Xhaka lost the armband in 2019.

However, his hot-head got the better of him and ruined his relationship with Arteta.

His career progress will not surprise most of us because we knew he could do big things if he has the right attitude.

