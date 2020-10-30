Guendouzi reveals who encouraged him to leave Arsenal for Hertha Berlin

Matteo Guendouzi has revealed that Mesut Ozil helped him make the decision to move out on loan to Hertha Berlin this summer.

The Frenchman joined the German side on loan for the rest of the season after he was frozen out of the Arsenal first team.

Guendouzi didn’t play for the Gunners from June until the start of this campaign and he was not going to feature for the team again if he didn’t leave.

With several teams looking to sign him, he eventually joined Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga and recently revealed the Arsenal players that helped him to choose Germany.

He told Kicker that he had a chat with Ozil and Bernd Leno and they both encouraged him to make the move to the German top flight.

The midfielder then appeared to suggest that his time at Arsenal was over when he said that he grew up at the Emirates and had a good two years at the club.

“I had a very good relationship with Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno,” the Lorient academy graduate told Kicker. “Both of them told me a lot of good things about the Bundesliga.”

“I played over 80 games there and had a good, intense time there,” he added. “I learned a lot there in terms of sport and grew up there. It was two good years for me.”