Guendouzi sends a message to Arsenal loanee after Marseille debut

Matteo Guendouzi seems to have taken to his new teammate and Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares.

The Portuguese left-back left the Emirates to join Olympique Marseille on loan for the rest of this season after Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko.

We expect him to get more playing time at the French club and he marked his league debut for them yesterday with a goal.

It is the sort of performance that quickly turns any player into a fan favourite, and Tavares seems to have also gotten the acceptance of his new teammates.

Guendouzi was happy with the left-back’s performance and he posted some of his pictures on Twitter and captioned them:

“You are so beautiful @NunoTavares” with some emojis.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has made the best possible start he could make at Marseille and this will help him settle into the new environment.

The reason why he was sent away on loan is for him to get more playing time and he might enjoy that in France.

Hopefully, he will return to the Emirates as a more accomplished player and fight for a first-team spot from next season.

Kieran Tierney and Zinchenko are now the options Arsenal has at left-back and the Gunners will hope both of them are never unavailable at the same time.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids