Guendouzi under the spotlight but he might just be what Arsenal need

Arsenal are very much struggling at present, and while Matteo Guendouzi may well find himself punished for his antics against Brighton, the fight he showed could well be crucial to our campaign.

Our side have dropped down to tenth in the table following back-to-back defeats against City and then Brighton, and our side will need to show real character to get back into the race for the European places.

We look set for a spell without first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is definitely amongst the leaders in the squad, and that leaves very few players who have shown enough fight to push the team onto do better, but Guendouzi showed real guile against the Seagulls.

Gabriel Martinelli is another youngster who has shown fight despite being amongst our younger contingent, but for whatever reason Mikel Arteta has overlooked him so far since the restart.

The Spanish boss has previously hailed the leadership qualities shown by David Luiz, but there are huge question marks over whether he will ever play for the club again, with his current contract set to end in around 10 days time.

Guendouzi could well be the man relied upon in the middle to bring the fight to our opponents like he was against Brighton, but he will need more of a reaction from the team around him if we are going to end the season on a positive note.

Does Guendouzi need to be told to reign it in, or is that kind of aggression what our side has been missing since Patrick Vieira left the club in 2005?

