Guendouzi under the spotlight but he might just be what Arsenal need

Arsenal are very much struggling at present, and while Matteo Guendouzi may well find himself punished for his antics against Brighton, the fight he showed could well be crucial to our campaign.
Our side have dropped down to tenth in the table following back-to-back defeats against City and then Brighton, and our side will need to show real character to get back into the race for the European places.
We look set for a spell without first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is definitely amongst the leaders in the squad, and that leaves very few players who have shown enough fight to push the team onto do better, but Guendouzi showed real guile against the Seagulls.
Gabriel Martinelli is another youngster who has shown fight despite being amongst our younger contingent, but for whatever reason Mikel Arteta has overlooked him so far since the restart.
The Spanish boss has previously hailed the leadership qualities shown by David Luiz, but there are huge question marks over whether he will ever play for the club again, with his current contract set to end in around 10 days time.
Guendouzi could well be the man relied upon in the middle to bring the fight to our opponents like he was against Brighton, but he will need more of a reaction from the team around him if we are going to end the season on a positive note.
Does Guendouzi need to be told to reign it in, or is that kind of aggression what our side has been missing since Patrick Vieira left the club in 2005?
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
His behaviour- grabbing Maupay by the throat was really silly and will cost us if he receives a suspension.
Years ago, when Vieira joined the club, he was often foolish and got sent off far too often to the detriment of the team. It used to make me so cross! However, PV turned out brilliantly and became an Arsenal great
Let’s hope that Guendouzi does the same
Guendouzi is a whole lot of hype, but also, who does he have to play in midfield with? Willock, Ozil, Xhaka, Ceballos? All disasters, Xhaka is the hardest worker and also the most braindead. He’s also another player who has the wrong attitude and has become bff’s with players who dont care like Lacazette, and partly Auba. Guendouzi will become another uncommitted player the longer we hold onto players that are only here for London, and not for Arsenal. Why is it that nobody is afraid of our players? Everyone knows we are soft, and teams dont have to take us as seriously as they do even Spurs. I have to wonder why that is, and it has to be because, even bottom of the league teams still take thsemlves and their careers more seriously than our players do.
Guendouzi has fire in his belly – pity he’s alone with that!
For one so young, he’s not afraid to get stuck in… I love his aggression…. he is our future captain, for sure!
I will be gutted if he gets anything longer than a 1 match ban…
Gouendouzi is a young maverick who has fight and just what Arsenal need, he needs a guide in the center with him whom he can listen too. We need more players with his attitude and less of the ones who take the money and don’t care.
Spot on, Reggie 👍