Guendouzi warned not to allow immaturity to ruin his career

Jeremie Aliadiere has warned Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi that he must grow up in order to progress in the game.

The 21 year-old has impressed in his short time with the club, but has found himself struggling for first-team football under Mikel Arteta since his arrival in December.

That will not have been helped by the bust up between player and manager at the mid-season training camp in February, and former Gunner and team-mate from Lorient claims that he persuaded the youngster to join Arsenal, but is worried that he could throw the opportunity away.

“He took my advice and came to the club, but I just feel Matteo hasn’t grown up as a human being yet,” Aliadiere claimed. “He’s grown up as a player, he’s matured massively as a player and every year he gets better.

“But unfortunately as a man, he hasn’t grown and matured as much as I thought he would by joining Arsenal.

“I think that’s what he’s missing and that’s why he’s not playing as much under Mikel [Arteta] because Mikel is not really up for that.”

Aliadiere may well be talking from experience, having failed to live up to the hype after he joined Arsenal at the age of 16, and he adds that even the best can be hampered by their mentality.

“You can be the best player, but if you don’t have the right attitude and right mentality, that will cost you your career. I don’t care how good you are,” he added.

“I would be gutted for Matteo if he has to be sold or if he doesn’t come into the plans of Mikel because of outside behaviour and not because of what he is doing on the pitch.”

Guenzouzi has spoken out about his reservations about returning to action, but has returned to training, unlike fellow Premier League stars N’Golo Kante and Troy Deeney.

Could Guendouzi fail to break into Arteta’s plans?