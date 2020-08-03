Guendouzi’s latest social media activity might be a message on his future

Matteo Guendouzi may have detached himself from Arsenal after he became exiled from the Gunners’ first team.

The Frenchman fell out with Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s game against Brighton, and he never featured in a matchday squad again.

The final of the FA Cup was another game that he missed as the Gunners won the game to complete a fine turnaround season under Arteta.

Mesut Ozil was another player who missed the showpiece, but the German showed that his mind is still at the Emirates by congratulating his teammates, who had won the trophy in his absence, on social media.

Guendouzi, on the other hand, missed the game and the Frenchman decided against even congratulating his teammates for their achievements.

Instead, he posted an image of himself enjoying his holiday, as reported in the Sun

The Frenchman’s social media activities may have suggested that he has taken his mind off the Gunners.

It remains unclear if he will be given another chance next season or if Arsenal will cash in on him.

Barcelona and Juventus are two of the high profile teams that have been linked with a move for him.

He asked for a move away earlier, but Arsenal told him that he wasn’t for sale, if his attitude continues to be bad, they might cash in on him instead.