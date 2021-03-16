Guendouzi’s stats do not agree with his Arsenal stance

Matteo Guendouzi has recently revealed that his business with Arsenal is unfinished.

The Frenchman has spent this campaign on loan at the German side, Hertha Berlin and he is hoping for an Arsenal return in the summer.

Berlin will struggle to sign him permanently even though he has been in fine form for them.

He fell out with Mikel Arteta on at least three occasions before they allowed him to leave the Emirates on loan for the rest of the season.

A return to Arsenal is a possibility considering that he still has a contract to honour at the Emirates.

However, he will have to do well enough in Germany to persuade Arteta to consider him as a part of his future plans, but that isn’t the case at the moment.

Sun Sports has just revealed the numbers behind his season at the German side and they aren’t as good as what he did in his last season at the Emirates.

He has already scored twice for the German side, which has beaten his record of goals at Arsenal that stood at zero last season.

However, he provided two assists last season and has none in this campaign. His chances created, pass accuracy and dribbles success rate have all dropped in this campaign as well.

He has a few more games to make those numbers better.