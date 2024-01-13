Should Arsenal make a cheeky bid to get this Bayern Munich left-back on loan?

Other than a striker, Mikel Arteta may need to strengthen the left-back position if he is to have an excellent squad to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, given that the Gunners can’t spend much this winter due to FFP, it’s evident that signing an ideal left back will be difficult. Arsenal could use a bargain left-back swoop, but they might also profit from acquiring one on loan.

If I had Mikel Arteta’s phone number, I’d encourage him to extend his defender search to the Bundesliga and consider signing Raphael Guerreiro on loan from Bayern Munich.

Guerreriro was a target for Arsenal last summer, but Bayern Munich beat them to his signature by signing him on a free transfer after his contract with Dortmund expired.

Guerreiro has had a difficult time in Munich, appearing in only five league games for the Bundesliga giants due to injury, and he has failed to break into Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup, given Alphonse Davis’ brilliance. There’s a chance he’ll be permitted to leave on loan this winter.

Al-Hilal, a Saudi club, has apparently made contact with him as they try to recruit a left-back this month. They have asked Bayern to let him join them on a loan with an option to buy. As the Saudi club looks to get the deal done, Arsenal should think about hijacking that deal.

They should do so since he is a player that would fit their style. The Portuguese international’s playing style is similar to that of Oleksander Zinchenko, He can comfortably play the inverted full-back role, and hopefully he could do it and still defend well.

Is it worth exploring a loan move for Guerreiro? I believe it is.

Darren N