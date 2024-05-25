Guimaraes vs Zubimendi: Journalist reveals the midfielder Arsenal is most likely to sign

Arsenal is focused on bolstering their midfield in the upcoming transfer window and has been linked with two standout midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen the team’s midfield options, and both players have impressed significantly at their respective clubs. Guimaraes has been a key figure for Newcastle, attracting interest not only from Arsenal but also from Manchester City. However, his high valuation makes a transfer to Arsenal challenging.

On the other hand, Zubimendi has been a pivotal player for Real Sociedad, and Arsenal has shown interest in him since last summer. His performances have continued to catch the eye, and he now seems poised for a move away from La Liga.

According to Ben Jacobs on Twitter, Arsenal is more likely to secure Zubimendi’s signature compared to Guimaraes. Jacobs suggests that while Guimaraes would be a costly acquisition, Zubimendi is seen as a more feasible and effective option for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is just as good as Guimaraes, and if we sign the Spanish midfielder, we should get value for our money.

We have several midfielders with uncertain futures at the club, and it will be interesting to see which of them leaves to create space for a new man in that position.

Mohamed Elneny has already departed, and we should probably consider selling Thomas Partey as well.

