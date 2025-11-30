Guirassy’s €50m Clause Includes Arsenal, but Would the Gunners Really Move?

Arsenal are among a host of top European clubs included in the release clause of Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy. The Gunners currently boast one of the strongest frontlines in Europe, with very few sides in the top five leagues able to match the attacking depth Mikel Arteta has at his disposal. Despite that, transfer discussion continues to gather pace as the recruitment team keep one eye on the future.

Special clause places Arsenal in elite company

Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Serhou Guirassy has been linked with Arsenal previously, and the latest update has intensified speculation. As reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Pletternberg, a special clause in the striker’s contract would allow a transfer for around €50 million, but only for seven heavyweight clubs. Arsenal are included in that select group, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The existence of the clause could pave a clear pathway should Arsenal wish to pursue him, although it may also prompt a bidding war between Europe’s elite. Guirassy has been one of the hottest goalscorers in Europe in recent seasons, scoring 47 goals in 67 appearances since joining Dortmund in 2024.

Would Arsenal actually make the move?

Despite the excitement that often surrounds such links, there are genuine questions over whether a transfer is realistic. The first sticking point is his age. At 29, Guirassy is in his prime, but Arsenal have tended to prioritise younger profiles as long-term investments.

The second obstacle is squad make-up. Arsenal committed significant funds to sign Viktor Gyökeres last summer, and he remains central to their planning. Add in Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and even the option of Mikel Merino in a more advanced role, and the likelihood of signing another striker becomes slim.

Arsenal may admire Guirassy’s goalscoring record, but their current structure makes such a move improbable.

What are your thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…