Gundogan proves once again why Arsenal should snap him up on a free transfer

Ilkay Gundogan should be a transfer option for Arteta because ‘why not’? Back in March, we had a chat about Arsenal eyeing him.
The German is set to be a free agent in the summer, and getting him may be as easy as Arteta giving him a call, selling his project to him, assuring him of a role in his project, and just like that, he could be his next Man City steal. If you can’t beat them, weaken them.
Gundogan is still quality; he ran the show against Everton in Manchester City’s visit to Goodison Park. He scored a brace and assisted Erling Haaland’s 36th league goal this season, helping the Manchester Blues to a famous 3-0 weekend win that has now guaranteed them yet another title.
Weeks before he becomes a free agent, there’s no certainty that he will continue with the Citizens. Pep wants him to stay, and I bet he wouldn’t want him to leave, hinting so in his chat with the media after the Everton win. “He doesn’t talk much, but when he does everybody listens, this is the power of a leader,” said Pep Guardiola to the BBC.
“He shows every training session his leadership, arriving on time, living the job. He can play holding midfield defensively, too, in games like against Burnley last season when you need physicality.
“He is so intelligent, so clever, and can handle the pressure really well.
“He can show again and again and again the quality, importance, and his commitment to all of us.
“Not just scoring goals, he has the momentum and he can do everything.”
“I told the club… Nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully, he will stay.”
However, if Gundogan opts to go to Arsenal, nothing will stop him. Arsenal can sign one top-class midfielder, probably Declan Rice, then get the versatile Man City man on a free transfer, and have enough cash to sign a super defender and a super striker. Jesus and Zinchenko got Arsenal to contend for the title, and Gundogan could be the one to fire them to their first PL title in 20 years next term. His experience, not only his skill, could take Arsenal to the next level next term.
His age doesn’t fit the brief, being 33 in October but then again, he plays like 25 year old. Having said that he is a brilliant player but I’m thinking he wants to finish his career in Germany or perhaps even at Barca.
He stepped up in the must difficult part of the season – I think he did the same last year, or am I misremembering? In any case, he’s not just quality, this is a player who undoubtedly has the mentality needed to get over the line. If he wanted to join, I’d say we should get him in immediately.
Not every signing needs to be 23, if someone can improve us, it shouldn’t matter how old they are, and I think he is definitely one who can improve is dramatically as he excels in the area we need to improve – performing in the highest pressure moments.
You’re living in a fantasy land, Gundogan has said in the past he’d like to end his career at City, although that’s unlikely unless he retires as a player and works in another capacity at the club, he will end up somewhere other than England. City have already said they will not sell anymore of their players to domestic rivals. He will sign a new contract and stay on for another season. You won’t be getting anymore players from City anytime soon.
Zinchenko and Jesus were surplus at City and their sale was a good will gesture for Arteta’s service, nothing more.