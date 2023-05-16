Gundogan proves once again why Arsenal should snap him up on a free transfer

Ilkay Gundogan should be a transfer option for Arteta because ‘why not’? Back in March, we had a chat about Arsenal eyeing him.

The German is set to be a free agent in the summer, and getting him may be as easy as Arteta giving him a call, selling his project to him, assuring him of a role in his project, and just like that, he could be his next Man City steal. If you can’t beat them, weaken them.

Gundogan is still quality; he ran the show against Everton in Manchester City’s visit to Goodison Park. He scored a brace and assisted Erling Haaland’s 36th league goal this season, helping the Manchester Blues to a famous 3-0 weekend win that has now guaranteed them yet another title.

Weeks before he becomes a free agent, there’s no certainty that he will continue with the Citizens. Pep wants him to stay, and I bet he wouldn’t want him to leave, hinting so in his chat with the media after the Everton win. “He doesn’t talk much, but when he does everybody listens, this is the power of a leader,” said Pep Guardiola to the BBC.

“He shows every training session his leadership, arriving on time, living the job. He can play holding midfield defensively, too, in games like against Burnley last season when you need physicality.

“He is so intelligent, so clever, and can handle the pressure really well.

“He can show again and again and again the quality, importance, and his commitment to all of us.

“Not just scoring goals, he has the momentum and he can do everything.”

“I told the club… Nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully, he will stay.”

However, if Gundogan opts to go to Arsenal, nothing will stop him. Arsenal can sign one top-class midfielder, probably Declan Rice, then get the versatile Man City man on a free transfer, and have enough cash to sign a super defender and a super striker. Jesus and Zinchenko got Arsenal to contend for the title, and Gundogan could be the one to fire them to their first PL title in 20 years next term. His experience, not only his skill, could take Arsenal to the next level next term.

Daniel O

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…