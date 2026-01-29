Gundogan sends a message to Arsenal about Man City

Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that Manchester City should not be discounted from the Premier League title race, with only four points separating them from Arsenal at the top of the table. Despite Arsenal’s strong position, Gundogan believes the champions remain well placed to mount a sustained challenge as the season progresses.

Arsenal have arguably been the standout side in the competition this season, with Mikel Arteta guiding his team in a bid to end a two-decade wait for the league title. Their consistency and overall quality have set the benchmark, even though recent weeks have seen a slight stumble that has opened the door for their rivals. It has still been difficult to look past the Gunners as leading contenders, given the standard they have set for much of the campaign.

Arteta’s Project and Arsenal’s Ambition

Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in the league, blending tactical discipline with attacking fluency. The manager is keen to translate that progress into silverware, ensuring his side is recognised among the elite teams in England. Arsenal’s form over recent seasons reflects sustained improvement, with the club continuing to push hard in its pursuit of trophies.

This campaign represents a particularly important moment for both the coach and his players. While Arsenal have put themselves in a commanding position, the challenge posed by Manchester City remains significant. The margin at the top is slim, and maintaining focus and consistency will be crucial if Arsenal are to secure the crown.

City’s Momentum and Gundogan’s Warning

Gundogan, however, has cautioned against writing off his former club, suggesting City’s experience could prove decisive. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘I think they (Man City) have the momentum right now and the past has always shown that once they get that momentum, it’s very, very difficult to get something out of the games against them.

‘They can go for a long winning streak right now. It looks like they have to do that because both teams play at a very high level, but that’s why the Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues.’