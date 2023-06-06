Gundogan will certainly help Gabriel Jesus to improve his goalscoring record for Arsenal

Ilkay Gundogan could join Arsenal this summer and many have already said about how impactful his move could be. But who would you mention if I asked you to tell us who may benefit more from his arrival?
I bet Gabriel Jesus is the player who could flourish with Gundogan’s arrival. Jesus’ first season at the Emirates isn’t headline-worthy; injuries denied the Gooners the chance to know if he was the right man for their attack.
Since returning from the long-term injury he picked up at the World Cup, the Brazilian has failed to shine leading Arsenal’s attack, and the Gunners have had to rely on other players to get the job done. This has left some Gooners calling for the club to consider recruiting another reliable striker.
While many feel that recruiting another striker is the way forward, which striker does Arteta sign? Top strikers will be costly, and after a blockbuster signing for Rice, it may take a lot of work to pull off a headline swoop for a striker. Arsenal may just have to bear with Jesus leading their attack next season.
But with Gundogan at midfield, Jesus’s form in front of goal may improve. Why Improve? The German’s technical ability is unquestioned, as seen by his ability to play the facilitator role that over the years has seen him at Man City’s midfield, quietly knitting together the play to ensure things remain running smoothly.
With Gundogan, there could be balance in Arsenal’s midfield; Partey or Rice could be comfortable fulfilling the defensive duties and making sure the balls reach him to link up with Odegaard or even feed Jesus, whom they’ve already worked with.
With Zinchenko’s ability to feed the ball to the midfield and Gundogan’s ability to orchestrate an attacking play, tell me why Jesus can’t live up to his potential next season.
Daniel O
Nope. Gundogan scored many goals, but he made a few assists and pre-assists only
A physically-dominant attacking partner would likely improve Jesus’ productivity, as Giroud did to Sanchez/ Walcott using his aerial ability, hold-up play and flicks
Look how Haaland won an aerial duel in FA Cup final to make a pre-assist for Gundogan and how Haaland did it to help De Bruyne scored against us/ Bayern
Disagree, Giroud was class, but Walcott was another player that missed a lot and I believe it was Ozil who benefitted Sanchez as they linked up very well, but you are right about having a player like Giroud wo rarely scored simple goals and Van Djik said he was the most difficult striker to play against
No more pension hunting mercenary please. We’re talking about Rice and Caicedo. Yet someone is hyping 32 year old Gundogan. When will we learn?
First let us be sure Gundogan is coming to Arsenal. The way he is playing, I doubt City and Pep would be ready to let him go and will surely negotiate a new contract with him. But if he comes to Arsenal, nothing like it. He will not only improve Jesus but also improve the overall performance of the Arsenal team, he is a game changer and a match winner.
I think this has always been about contract negotiations, oldest trick in the book is to drum up interest from elsewhere when re-newing a deal.
I think Balogun too should also be considered to lead the line for Arsenal next season. But not only GJesus that should always be thought of to be leading the line for Arsenal. And benefit fro Gundogan’s play if Arsenal become successful to sign him this summer.
Balogun too can also benefit from Gundogan assists if Arteta keeps him and start him too for Arsenal’s Epl, Ucl and domestic Cup games next season.
Meanwhile. I wouldn’t want to see Arteta and Edu to sign only Gundogan at the expense of not signing the holding midfielder Moises Caicedo 21 this summer. For, at 21 years old, he can potentially gives Arsenal a very long service playing time in the team.
And and and, Arsenal should not miss out on James Maddison signing this summer. Even if they succeeded to sign Ikay Gunfogan. They should still sign the regular goals scoring and assists provider midfielder Maddison for options and to cover for. So that Odegaard, Maddison and the aging Gundogan can be the mainstay Arsenal productive midfielders next season in terms of regular goals scoring and assists providing.
We learnt our lesson with Mesut Ozil, who was also very creative until he got his last contract pay off deal. Arsenal are a young improving team, not Dads Army. If he was without age or injury problems why would Pep not offer him a 3 year contract, instead of only a one year extention? It’s because he knows he won’t last that long and would be left paying him huge wages while he sat out his remaining contract on the bench. A bit like Ozil did to Arsenal.
He can improve his goal scoring if he actually worked on holding up the ball at training instead of just falling over and being beaten often.
I now do believe and accept that Jesus is not a natural goal scorer. I have accepted this.
No one will turn him into one. He had Gundogan at City and that still did not make a difference towards his goal scoring capabilities.
In my opinion he is a much more talented / skilled version of a Lacazette. Poor striker instincts but very intelligent all round forward player.
If the likes of Martinelli / Saka / Odegaard etc are scoring about 15 goals a season in tje league then Jesus should be scoring 20+ goals next season. But his CV / history shows he is a 15 goals maximum a season player.
Can’t see him at 26 years old dramatically becoming a goal machine.
We will wait and see.
I think it was Henry who said he wasn’t a 20-goal-a-season player, I have seen him miss more than he puts away if he can improve on that, then maybe he will be prolific as a striker, but we do need a 20-goal-plus striker, who I don’t know. Let’s see what signings we get
Ilkay Gundogan is a class player who need robust midfielders around him. The current set up would need to tweak to accommodate him.
He relies on his intelligence and awareness to be effective not so much involved in the dirty work in midfield.
I disagree – he’s a very good tackler and knows the defensive side to the game very well – has no trouble doing the dirty work. He often plays more offensively for City these days, but he has played as a lone DM for them (extremely effectively) and really is a complete midfielder.
He might struggle to stay fit if he played a more defensive role all the time but I’ve no doubts about his capability.