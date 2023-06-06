Gundogan will certainly help Gabriel Jesus to improve his goalscoring record for Arsenal

Ilkay Gundogan could join Arsenal this summer and many have already said about how impactful his move could be. But who would you mention if I asked you to tell us who may benefit more from his arrival?

I bet Gabriel Jesus is the player who could flourish with Gundogan’s arrival. Jesus’ first season at the Emirates isn’t headline-worthy; injuries denied the Gooners the chance to know if he was the right man for their attack.

Since returning from the long-term injury he picked up at the World Cup, the Brazilian has failed to shine leading Arsenal’s attack, and the Gunners have had to rely on other players to get the job done. This has left some Gooners calling for the club to consider recruiting another reliable striker.

While many feel that recruiting another striker is the way forward, which striker does Arteta sign? Top strikers will be costly, and after a blockbuster signing for Rice, it may take a lot of work to pull off a headline swoop for a striker. Arsenal may just have to bear with Jesus leading their attack next season.

But with Gundogan at midfield, Jesus’s form in front of goal may improve. Why Improve? The German’s technical ability is unquestioned, as seen by his ability to play the facilitator role that over the years has seen him at Man City’s midfield, quietly knitting together the play to ensure things remain running smoothly.

With Gundogan, there could be balance in Arsenal’s midfield; Partey or Rice could be comfortable fulfilling the defensive duties and making sure the balls reach him to link up with Odegaard or even feed Jesus, whom they’ve already worked with.

With Zinchenko’s ability to feed the ball to the midfield and Gundogan’s ability to orchestrate an attacking play, tell me why Jesus can’t live up to his potential next season.

Daniel O

