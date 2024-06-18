Gunner legend, Jordan Nobbs, contract extended with Aston Villa Women until June 2025

Gunner legend, Jordan Nobbs, decided to leave Arsenal Women in January 2023, after 12 years at the club. Jordan made a permanent move to Aston Villa Women in a bid to get more playing time to aid her selection, by Sarina Wiegman, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which she did.

Aston Villa have announced today that they have exercised the option to extend Jordan Nobbs contract until June 2025.

We have exercised the option to extend the contracts of @JordanNobbs8 and @danturner11 until June 2025. 👊 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 18, 2024

Aston Villa finished 5th in the WSL in the 2022-23 season but they dropped to 7th in the WSL in the 2023-24 season. Villa said goodbye to their head coach, Carla Ward, at the end of last season, and it seems like they might also be saying farewell to their star goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, as Arsenal are reported to be very keen to sign the Dutch international this summer.

According to the BBC’s Emma Sanders, it’s possible that Arsenal’s Canadian goalkeeper, Sabrina D’Angelo, might transfer to Villa. Domselaar’s departure from the WSL side is imminent, and rumours suggest that their resurgent goalie Anna Leat may also be departing. They are therefore interested in signing Sabrina D’Angelo on a free transfer, as they’re looking for a shot-stopper they can count on. So Sabrina could be stopping the shots for Villa next season.

