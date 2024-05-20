Gunner legend Vivianne Miedema receives high praise indeed from Arsenal Women Captain

It was an emotional day at Borehamwood on WSL Final Day. Arsenal Women played a great game of football, thumping 9th place Brighton 5-0 at Meadow Park, in the last WSL game of the season. Fans were treated to a brace from Alessia Russo, and goals from Vivianne Miedema, Laia Codina and Frida Maanum, and Sabrina D’Angelo kept a clean sheet in her final game for our Gunners.

It was WSL Final Day and the final day as Gunners for WSL legend Vivianne Miedema, Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese, with all of them out of contract at the end of the season. It was a very emotional day for fans, players and everyone that loves The Arsenal, particularly as we said goodbye to Viv. Viv played a great game, scoring on her first touch of the ball and assisting Maanum in another great goal!

Arsenal Women Captain Kim Little was full of praise for Miedema & Sabs, saying:

“It was a really nice day in general, to end the season with a win and clean sheet for Sabs,” said our captain after the game. “She obviously had achieved a great game and is leaving the club and then, for Viv to come on and score like she did, there was a really nice feel about that. I’m glad it could end in that way.”

When asked about Vivianne Miedema, who made her final appearance for Arsenal on Saturday, our captain had this to say:

“As a footballer, I think she’s a natural goalscorer and is a real technician of the game, which makes it incredibly fun to play with.

“And as a person, she’s passionate, she’s bold. She always stands up for what she believes in and those are incredible traits to have as a human.”

Well said Kimmy! We will all miss Viv..

Will Sabs move on a free transfer to Villa Park?

Will Miedema “come back to bite” our Gunners in the WSL?

Will Blackstenius sign a new contract amid interest from other clubs?

Here’s to next season, and hopefully a WSL title Gooners!

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

