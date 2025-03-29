Gunners are not favourites in their upcoming UEFA Champions League QF v Real Madrid. Who is?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals feature some of Europe’s most elite clubs, setting the stage for thrilling encounters. Among the eight teams, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Real Madrid are considered favorites to progress, while Arsenal, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan aim to challenge their dominance.

Bayern Munich faces Inter Milan in a rematch of the 2010 final. Bayern, who crushed Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Round of 16, are tipped to overcome Inter despite their opponents’ solid 4-1 win over Feyenoord. A supercomputer predicts Bayern will prevail after a penalty shootout following closely contested legs. Meanwhile, Barcelona takes on Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giants have been in scintillating form under Hansi Flick, defeating Benfica 4-1 on aggregate. Dortmund edged Lille in a tight affair but are expected to struggle against Barcelona’s attacking firepower, with predictions favouring a dominant victory for the Catalan side.

PSG is set to clash with Aston Villa. The French side eliminated Liverpool in dramatic fashion and boasts a squad filled with talent like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ousmane Dembélé. Aston Villa’s fairytale run has impressed many after their triumph over Club Brugge, but PSG is heavily favoured to advance comfortably. Arsenal faces Real Madrid in arguably the most high-stakes tie.

Arsenal demolished PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate but now confronts the reigning champions, Real Madrid. Despite their Premier League struggles this season, Arsenal will hope to upset Real Madrid, who narrowly defeated Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16. Predictions lean toward Real Madrid progressing after an intense battle.

If forecasts hold true, the semi-finals could feature Bayern Munich against Barcelona and PSG against Real Madrid—two blockbuster matchups that promise unforgettable drama as these giants vie for European glory.

We’ve got to believe Arsenal are well up for the challenge though, haven’t we Gooners. Arsenal Women defeated Real Madrid Women, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the 1st leg to a 3-2 aggregate in the 2nd. Our Gunner Women will now face Lyon in the UWCL semi-finals. Surely our boys can manage something similar? What do you think?

Michelle M

