Gunners Aussie trio selected for Paris Olympics 2024, but may miss Arsenal Women’s USA tour

Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Caitlin Foord have all been selected for the Matildas’ Olympic squad and will travel to Paris. A player aspires to play for a famous team like Arsenal, but he or she also aspires to represent their country on international stages, which is not only a sign of quality but also a great honor.

Cooney-Cross, Catley, and Foord have all proven themselves at Arsenal, as well as for their Australian national team. During the international break, Catley and Cooney-Cross played key roles in Australia’s two friendlies against China. Last Friday’s 1-1 draw saw the Gunner trio come on as substitutes, but Foord only played 15 minutes before being replaced due to an injury (suspected to be a hamstring strain).

While Foord didn’t feature on Monday, Cooney-Cross and Catley played the entire 90 minutes in the second encounter of that friendly, which saw them defeat China 2-0.

The trio are scheduled to attend the Olympics (which begin on July 26th and end on August 11th), and assuming Foord will be okay then, they may miss Arsenal’s USA tour. Arsenal will be touring the United States in August, with these friendly matches scheduled:

• August 18: Arsenal vs. Washington Spirit, Audi Field (Washington)

• August 25: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Audi Field (Washington)

The other countries that have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 are Spain (Laia Codina, USA (Emily Fox) & Canada (Cloe Lacasse) – we expect their teams (including more Gunners) to be announced over the coming week.

Are any of you planning a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics? Or what about a tour of Washington in August for our Gunners friendlies?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….