Riccardo Calafiori is set to move to Arsenal after choosing the Gunners as his preferred next destination.

Previously, he seemed destined for Juventus, who convinced him to join them this summer. However, Juventus did not finalise his transfer before Euro 2024, and his impressive performance in the tournament has made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Arsenal, which has been monitoring several defenders, has now intensified their efforts to secure Calafiori’s signature. According to an exclusive report on Caught Offside, despite interest from Chelsea, Calafiori has decided to move to Arsenal.

The report indicates that he is currently only in talks with the Gunners, who have presented a long-term project that appeals to him. Arsenal is confident they can finalise the 50 million euro transfer to North London, even as Chelsea continues to express strong interest in signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori was fantastic at the Euros, and if he plays that well for us, we will win the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior now have one more competitor for their spot on the team, and they will work hard to stay in the group.

