Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Gunners circle as contract talks stall for Juventus Turkish star

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be boosted by the latest development surrounding the future of Turkey and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the forward player in the coming months and have even sent scouts to watch him up close in recent weeks. The links have been consistent as we head into the January transfer window, with some reports dating back to the beginning of the summer window. Arsenal are not the only interested party, with the player also drawing the attention of some of Europe’s most elite clubs. As the interest continues to intensify, Juventus have been trying to tie him down to a new contract.

Contract talks stall in Turin

The Serie A giants have made very little progress in negotiations and this will no doubt come as a boost to Arsenal. Juventus began contract talks earlier this season, but discussions have stalled over prospective wages. According to CaughtOffside, the player’s entourage are demanding €6 million per year, a figure that The Old Lady consider too high given their current wage structure. Juventus are already navigating budget constraints amid an ongoing long term rebuild, so the figure will not match their present strategy. They risk losing one of the most sought after attacking prospects in world football, but they remain adamant that the 20 year old is a key figure in the squad.

Kenan Yildiz
(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Could Yildiz be on the move?

Even with that stance, there is still a strong possibility of him leaving if both parties fail to reach amicable terms. A €100 million price tag is hefty, but it will do little to deter prospective buyers. Along with the Gunners, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in his services. This could spark significant competition for his signature in the coming months, with his ability to play across the frontline being particularly appealing.

Just Arsenal will keep you updated on this one gooners.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Andrea Berta
Fabrizio Romano confirms major contract progress at Arsenal
Ødegaard gives injury update ahead of huge Arsenal-Spurs showdown
A £51m masterstroke Madrid missed, but Arsenal didn’t
Posted by

Tags Kenan Yildiz

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors