Gunners circle as contract talks stall for Juventus Turkish star

Arsenal will be boosted by the latest development surrounding the future of Turkey and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the forward player in the coming months and have even sent scouts to watch him up close in recent weeks. The links have been consistent as we head into the January transfer window, with some reports dating back to the beginning of the summer window. Arsenal are not the only interested party, with the player also drawing the attention of some of Europe’s most elite clubs. As the interest continues to intensify, Juventus have been trying to tie him down to a new contract.

Contract talks stall in Turin

The Serie A giants have made very little progress in negotiations and this will no doubt come as a boost to Arsenal. Juventus began contract talks earlier this season, but discussions have stalled over prospective wages. According to CaughtOffside, the player’s entourage are demanding €6 million per year, a figure that The Old Lady consider too high given their current wage structure. Juventus are already navigating budget constraints amid an ongoing long term rebuild, so the figure will not match their present strategy. They risk losing one of the most sought after attacking prospects in world football, but they remain adamant that the 20 year old is a key figure in the squad.

Could Yildiz be on the move?

Even with that stance, there is still a strong possibility of him leaving if both parties fail to reach amicable terms. A €100 million price tag is hefty, but it will do little to deter prospective buyers. Along with the Gunners, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in his services. This could spark significant competition for his signature in the coming months, with his ability to play across the frontline being particularly appealing.

Benjamin Kenneth

