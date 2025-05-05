Gunners could secure WSL 2nd and UWCL for next season, with win over Brighton Women today

Arsenal Women travel to Broadfield Stadium for their final away fixture of the 2024/25 Women’s Super League season, aiming to rebound from a surprising 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa midweek. Despite that setback, our Gunners remain second in the league with 45 points, just one point ahead of Manchester United Women, who we will face in the WSL season finale on Saturday 10th May.

Date: Monday 5th May 2025

Kick-off: 4:00 PM BST

Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sports, with coverage from 3.30pm.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women, currently fifth in the WSL, with 25 points, are enjoying their best-ever WSL campaign. A win today would solidify their position and cap off a historic season for the Seagulls .

Manager Renée Slegers is expected to field a stronger lineup after rotating the squad against Villa. Key players such as Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord, and Alessia Russo are anticipated to return. Russo, the WSL’s joint-top scorer with 12 goals, will lead the attack. However, defenders Laia Codina and Lina Hurtig remain sidelined, and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar faces a late fitness test.

The Seagulls will be without forward Michelle Agyemang, Arsenal’s Young Gun who is ineligible to play against her parent club. Madison Haley is out due to injury, and Vicky Losada is doubtful. Defender Jorelyn Carabalí has returned to training and may feature on the bench.

Arsenal Women have dominated recent encounters, winning the last five matches against Brighton with an aggregate score of 21-0. This includes a 5-0 victory at the Emirates in November and a 4-0 win in the League Cup in January.

After the loss to Villa, our Gunners will be eager to regain momentum ahead of their UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona on 24th May.

Keep an eye on Arsenal’s Alessia Russo and Brighton’s Elisabeth Terland, both pivotal to their teams’ attack.

Given Arsenal Women’s superior head-to-head record and the return of key players, they are favourites to secure a win. However, Brighton’s impressive season and home advantage could make this a competitive fixture.

After Manchester United Women only managed a 2-2 draw with Manchester City yesterday, a win for our Gunners today would secure them 2nd spot in the WSL and guarantee UWCL football next season, irrespective of our final WSL game of the season against Man United at the weekend.

Can we do it Gooners? Can we beat Brighton & HA Women today or do you think it will go down to the wire on Saturday, when we face Man United Women at the Emirates?

