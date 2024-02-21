Gunners go h2h in Women’s Nations League – the prize is a spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

During the women’s February international break, many of the Arsenal Women squad are on international duty, with their national teams. The inaugural Women’s Nations League finals will determine which teams secure a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Among the four semi-finalists, are Arsenal Women’s Laia Codina (Spain) and Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova (Netherlands).

The tournament hosts, France, are set to face Germany in the semi-finals, while the Netherlands will take on the reigning World Cup champions, Spain. Both semi-final matches are scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 23rd February.

Advancing to the final guarantees a team a spot at the Olympics. In the UEFA Women’s Nations League semi-final clash between the Netherlands and Spain, key Arsenal players Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova will face off against Laia Codina. The victor of this match will advance to the Nations League final on February 28th with their place at the Paris Olympics already confirmed.

However, there’s an additional opportunity for qualification with France automatically qualified and in the final four. For the losing side in the semi-finals, there is still some hope. Since France has already secured their Olympic spot, as hosts, the winner of the third-place play-off on February 28th will also earn a spot at the Olympics.

Both the semi-finals will be screened on Viaplay Sports 1, as well as the third-place play-off. The final will be on Viaplay Sport 1 and Channel 4, and can be streamed via the All 4 app. All Viaplay matches can be watched via the website and app.

Who will you be shouting for Gooners? Spain or the Netherlands?

