Gunners’ Great Clear-Out: Players Set to Depart Arsenal This Summer

As the 2024/25 season draws to a close, Arsenal is poised for a significant summer overhaul. With the club’s sights set on bolstering their squad for a stronger title push, several key players are rumored to be on their way out. This summer promises to be a transformative period for the Gunners, filled with excitement and anticipation. And some might say, much needed time for a change.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey: Midfield Overhaul

Two of Arsenal’s midfield stalwarts, Jorginho and Thomas Partey, are likely to depart. Jorginho, despite his extended contract, seems unlikely to receive another renewal, with potential suitors across Europe. Partey, nearing the end of his deal, has shown form this season but may not be offered an extension. Their exits will pave the way for fresh talent, with Martin Zubimendi already linked as a potential replacement.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Full-Back Shift

Oleksandr Zinchenko, once a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s resurgence, has seen his role diminish. With an abundance of full-back options, the club may listen to offers for the Ukrainian international. This move could signal a strategic reshuffle in defense, allowing for new signings to bolster the squad.

Other Departures

Kieran Tierney, who has signed a pre-contract with Celtic, will also be leaving. As Arsenal prepares for a busy transfer window, these departures will be crucial in freeing up resources for new signings. The Gunners are rumored to be targeting top talent like Alexander Isak and Nico Williams to enhance their attacking prowess.

This summer promises to be a defining moment for Arsenal, as they aim to bridge the gap with league leaders and push for major honors. With a new sporting director on the horizon, the club’s transfer strategy is set to evolve, bringing in fresh faces to revitalize the team. As fans eagerly await the new season, the excitement is palpable, and the future looks bright for the Gunners.

What are your thoughts on this? Could we do with replacing anyone else in the Gunners Great Clear-out.

Michelle M

