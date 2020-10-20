Gunners legend accepts that he was a panic buy and he is ok with that

Per Mertesacker admits that he knows he was a panic buy by Arsenal, but the German isn’t bothered by that.

Arsenal had defensive issues for a long time and the German was signed after a horrific performance by the Gunners.

Arsenal was beaten 8-2 by Manchester United in the Premier League in 2011, shortly after the Gunners announced the signing of the German defender from Werder Bremen.

He has admitted that being signed that way means that he was a panic buy for the club, but he doesn’t have any problems with that.

He claimed that it doesn’t bother him because in football sometimes things happen and transfers like that are commonplace.

He added that the Gunners just had a few days to add players to their squad before the transfer window closed. Despite having to make a decision fast, he decided to move because the Gunners were his favourite Premier League team.

He told Arsenal’s Lockdown podcast: “I consider myself to be a panic buy,” he said. “I’ve got no problems with that whatsoever because sometimes these times are rushed.



“Football is rushed, especially when the transfer window is about to close. At that time Arsenal had two or three days to make adjustments to the squad. To join an English team, my favourite English team, and to join the Premier League was something I couldn’t turn down”