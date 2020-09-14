Gunners legend reaches 800 career games and it all started at Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has just made his 800 career appearances as a footballer as he helped AS Monaco beat Nantes 2-1 last weekend in France as reported by the Mail.

The Spaniard is one of the most decorated players in the world and he has been an effective midfield linchpin for much of his career.

He has played for the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona, but it all started at Arsenal after the Gunners spotted his talent as a 16-year-old.

He joined Arsenal in 2003 and he made his professional debut of the Gunners as the club’s youngest ever starter against Rotherham in the Carling Cup on October 28 2003.

He will go on to play more than 300 games for Arsenal and he was even made the club’s captain.

But he left the Emirates to make an emotional return to Barcelona in 2011, where he played 151 more career games.

He wanted to return to Arsenal after three years in Spain, but the Gunners weren’t interested in taking him back and he moved to London rivals, Chelsea in 2014.

He played 198 games for the Blues, winning the Premier League twice, before moving to his current club, AS Monaco in 2019.

He is still contracted to the club for just under two years and he will hope to make even more appearances for them.

If he hadn’t been spotted by Arsenal and given the chance to play in the first team, he probably will not have reached the heights of his career that he has.