Thierry Henry not impressed with Arsenal after Bournemouth game and claims Arteta hasn’t brought any change.

Arsenal played their first game under Mikel Arteta against Bournemouth. The match ended in a 1-1 draw as the Gunners came from behind to earn a point.

It wasn’t the win that Arsenal so desperately needs right now but the overall performance was better than in the team’s other games.

Several players impressed and most fans would argue that the changes Arteta has brought are obvious but Thierry Henry disagrees with that notion and the former attacker argues that he didn’t notice anything new in their performance.

Henry argues that Aubameyang scoring for the team was nothing new and although he decided against mentioning names, he claimed that the Bournemouth goal was similar to the goals that the Gunners have conceded this season and the same players made the mistakes.

He said: “In all fairness it’s very difficult to judge someone after one game and only a few days of training.

“What I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time with Arsenal. I don’t think they played well but Aubameyang scored. I’ve seen that so many times.

“We go back to the [Bournemouth] goal. I don’t want to name names but we’re talking about the same guys again and again.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette should have won it with a good chance but it’s difficult to judge that team right now. They are trying to learn under a new manager so we will see.

“But what I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time… not that great and Aubameyang scored.”

The Gunners take on Chelsea next and the result of that game would go a long way to determine if the team is improving or not.