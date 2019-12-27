Thierry Henry not impressed with Arsenal after Bournemouth game and claims Arteta hasn’t brought any change.
Arsenal played their first game under Mikel Arteta against Bournemouth. The match ended in a 1-1 draw as the Gunners came from behind to earn a point.
It wasn’t the win that Arsenal so desperately needs right now but the overall performance was better than in the team’s other games.
Several players impressed and most fans would argue that the changes Arteta has brought are obvious but Thierry Henry disagrees with that notion and the former attacker argues that he didn’t notice anything new in their performance.
Henry argues that Aubameyang scoring for the team was nothing new and although he decided against mentioning names, he claimed that the Bournemouth goal was similar to the goals that the Gunners have conceded this season and the same players made the mistakes.
He said: “In all fairness it’s very difficult to judge someone after one game and only a few days of training.
“What I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time with Arsenal. I don’t think they played well but Aubameyang scored. I’ve seen that so many times.
“We go back to the [Bournemouth] goal. I don’t want to name names but we’re talking about the same guys again and again.
“[Alexandre] Lacazette should have won it with a good chance but it’s difficult to judge that team right now. They are trying to learn under a new manager so we will see.
“But what I’ve seen today is what I’ve seen for a long time… not that great and Aubameyang scored.”
The Gunners take on Chelsea next and the result of that game would go a long way to determine if the team is improving or not.
Well he failed at Monaco and came across as abit dim in the studios so who cares. Henry you looked awful for 20 odd games maybe let’s not jump on Arteta yet for what I believe was actually an improved performance.
So if Lacazette had scored the two clear cut chances Ozil and Luiz created for him and we won 3-1.
Would he have said this shît?
Let him blame the defenders, let’s all blame them and pretend the attack didn’t cost us the three points
Thats also annoying me.. a lot of them are blaming the defense the whole but conceding one away to somebody in the PL is never a shame.. problem is not scoring 2/3 goals if you are having so much possession.. and if we are playing on the frontfoot of course there will be counters.. so no blaming the defense yesterday
Sorry King Henry.. first of his name I don’t quite agree with you.. I think there were lots of signs of improvement and any team can concede goals like Arsenal conceded against Bournemouth.. this is the Prem anybody can score you no matter how good you are.. and the team overall did well case closed.
The goal conceded was from the remnants of Emery ball, play too much from the back, when they just needed to clear the ball down the wing or better down the other wing to catch the opposition on concentrated on the wrong side of field. That is something Areteta mentioned, politely, so as not to lay blame on Emery.
Come off it Thierry, you can’t have been watching the last eighteen months if you think there was no difference in what we saw yesterday.
Totally different to your days of playing for The Arsenal of course, but that was under the legend Arsene Wenger, not the disaster that was Unai Emery!!!
Have to admit though, you would have put at least three of the other chances away!!!
Hold it right there Va Va Voom! We did spot some difference in the game play of the boys. Of course it wasn’t that difference we really craved for but it was something and with just a couple of days with the boys, definitely Mikel could not have drummed in all of the elements of change to make us awesome again. Sure we must give this new gaffer some time to blend into the club, it players and even the management before we begin our critic (honestly, in that, I can’t wait). I must say it was a little surprising he could not notice we passed the ball around a little faster than we did against City. Oh! Now I see why, at one time TH14 was also in the running for the Arsenal top position against Arteta, right? Hmmm! Why do I spot that green monster lurking somewhere close to him when he said all that.
We also saw you in monaco.. so I am pretty sure that you are honest and didnt see any difference and thats why you will never be a good football manager
probably bitter his name was never mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Emery
I like Henry’s bluntness. But if he paid attention to the game, there is an improvement on the way the players play
I think Henry really wants to be Arsenal manager. Unfortunately he played as a forward who didn’t ‘see’ the games as good as the defenders and the DMs, because he played in the front
He played for Guardiola once, but I bet he just learned very little about Guardiola’s system at that time
Lets face it Arsenal beat a team which had lost 6 of their last 7.
No more no less.
I would like to see Arteta have the same squad Emery had.
See if he can get 5th and make the EL final in his first season like Unai did.
Giving Arteta players he wants gives him a huge advantage over Emery.
Remember Arsenal was in 3rd place a point behind Man City after 8 games.
But the fans demanded Ozil play. They shouted they screamed they moaned.
Only then did Arsenal’s results fall away.
When Unai subbed Ozil and later Xhaka they both lost the plot.
Emery stood them both down which was totally correct.
Fans wished Xhaka’s family will get cancer helped push Xhaka out also.
If Unai had been able to do things his way and get the players he wanted
Arsenal would be in second place right now.
He obviously needs to pay a visit to Specsavers then!
Arsenal drew.
In truth it was one game and people can take and make what they want. I don’t think there was any real improvement but i didn’t and don’t expect there to be any yet, if there is going to be. The bigger picture will start materializing after the jan window and into February. If Arteta survives the season an even bigger picture will emerge after the summer and preseason. Its unrealistic to say we were better, just as it is to say we weren’t, its all too soon to form a realistic opinion. The only realistic statement is we are not the team we were or should be.
Henry is probably my favourite Arsenal player outside of Bergkamp, Wright and Stepanov, but he is a bit thick!
His first remark was spot on, and then he goes against his own advice. How can you expect any real change in a few days. He should’ve looked for different things. He (MA) got them to come in and train on christmas day, that was good. The players who did not play, he had them working on other things while he was preparing this team for the game, that sounds good. He kept pushing the backline up, like how a captain would from the field of play, he’ll eventually have a player or two doing things like that, that was a good sign, because the backline F’s up our shape when they drop back and pull midfielders back with them. These were decent signs after a few days. Overall, the passing might have been a wee bit better but it’s difficult to give credit for that as it was Bour, Bourn let you play and are in bad shape at the minute. You can’t expect to see a massive turnaround in a few days, Klopp and Pep are the two best but they didn’t look it in a few days ..nor months to be fair.