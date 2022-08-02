Gunners legend says “Edu is doing a fantasic job”

Former Gunner says he’s excited about the upcoming season

Arsenal have made necessary upgrades in their current team, which have placed the club in good stead as they head into the new campaign.

Last summer was about trimming the wage bill, while at the same time, decreasing the average age of the squad.

This summer was about reaching the “next level” by signing top talent from the biggest clubs in Europe.

The addition of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City and Fabio Vieira from Porto has not only made the club’s faithful thrilled but also a former Gunner’s legend in Cesc Fabregas.

🗣 “I think Mikel [Arteta] is doing a fantastic job, I think Edu [Gaspar] is doing a fantastic job.” Cesc Fàbregas says he’s excited to watch Arsenal with the signings they’ve made in the summer.💰 pic.twitter.com/6CTTULeWk6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2022

The former Arsenal captain, who’s also the youngest player to put on the iconic red and white colours of North London, said that Mikel Arteta and Edu are doing a “fantastic” job at his former club.

“I think Mikel is doing a good job and Edu is doing a fantastic job,” said Fabregas on SkySports. “Edu is a football man, and he knows what it takes to build a football project.”

The Spaniard, who was astonishingly a teammate of both Arteta and Edu, continued, “You cannot do it in one day and sometimes the market doesn’t allow you to get the right players.”

💬 "We’re still hoping to do something else if the market allows us to do that. You've seen some movement in the other direction in the last few days so we want to get the perfect balance." 🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

I see a different face of Arsenal now: Fabregas

“Sometimes you are too young to compete, which happened at Arsenal during one or two years.” Fabregas said.

“But I think they have now matured – the younger players are not so young anymore. I see a different face. They signed very well and strengthened the team in areas in which they were struggling.”

The 35-year-old, who has made the switch to Serie B side Como this summer, concluded the interview by saying, “I’m really looking forward to the season because it is really exciting.”

It’s true that the current squad looks exciting. But there is still work that needs to be done.

Arsenal – Reignition of the Process (Season Promo) pic.twitter.com/mUGEhIDgTn — . (@thegoalfactoryy) August 1, 2022

Arsenal have a bloated squad that needs trimming. And there’s also a case to add a few players, especially in central midfield and the wing.

If technical director Edu achieves that before the transfer window draws the curtains in less than a month, you can only wonder the ceiling of this Arsenal team.

A team that has made the fans dreaming of big things.

Yash Bisht