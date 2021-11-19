Gunners legend urges Arteta to drop Tierney for Liverpool clash

Kevin Campabell has called for Nuno Tavares to get the nod to start over Kieran Tierney when Arsenal travel to Liverpool this weekend.

The Scottish international hasn’t featured for the Gunners since October 18 when we took on Crystal Palace, and the summer signing has taken full advantage of his chance to deputise in his place. Tierney did make his return to action during the international break however, playing almost every minute of their two victories, and appears to be ready to go.

Tavares’s performances have earned him praise from a number of circles though, and our former striker Campbell goes as far as to believe he should get the nod over his more experienced counterpart.

“If I’m honest, I wouldn’t change it,” he said on Curtis Shaw TV‘s YouTube show. “Nuno has got the physicality and the speed.

“Defensively he’s maybe not as accomplished as Tierney, but these days have been racking up clean sheets.

“Play him, you know what, he’ll be a threat going the other way and they don’t really know much about him.”

I think it would be too big a call personally, opting for the less experienced player for such a massive game, and while Nuno deserves all the credit he is receiving, Tierney’s leadership and mentality has to give him the edge to start.

I also believe introducing Nuno later into the match when legs are possibly getting a bit tired, could prove to be a master stroke with his running and attacking instincts something that could hurt or rivals, while I could possibly be tempted to give him a run out on the right if Andy Robertson is ruled out.

Tierney’s international team-mate is believed to be a doubt for the clash the Empire of the Kop reports.

Who do you believe should get the nod at left-back for Arsenal, and why?

Patrick