Gunners misfire in PL opener as Brentford earn deserved victory

Arsenal have succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted side Brentford.
This was the home side’s first match in the top tier of English football since 1947, the first year of football after World War II, and their fans will have plenty to celebrate after beating one of the country’s best teams in recent history.
We started the match brightly, but despite strong spells in possession, we were unable to force much work out of goalkeeper David Raya.
After 15 minutes of play however, play turned on it’s head, and we began to endure an extended run of pressure, and not before long that pressure saw the Bees earn the 1-0 lead.
The goal came from Spaniard Sergi Canos, who turned his man in the box to fire his powerful shot low and hard inside Bernd Leno’s near post.
We tried to push back immediately after the goal but there was little fluidity to our play, and we ended up going into the break at 1-0 down.
After the break, the game was slow and we were struggling to get the likes of Gabi Martinelli and PL debutant Folarin Balogun into the game, and it was no shock to see them both go off, although we didn’t really have any viable attacking players worth considering to turn this game around, apart from Bukayo Saka, who clearly isn’t at 100%.
With just under 20 minutes left to play, the final nail in the coffin came from a long throw-in, with defender Norgaard steaming into the box to thump his header home, and leave us clutching at straws of hope of getting anything out of this match, not that we deserved anything.
There was little worthy action to comment on from the remaining time either, with a couple of long shots, and plenty of passing around the box that didn’t end up opening any gaps in a resilient defence, and Brentford can be proud of their performance, although the same cannot be said for our men.
Has the result moved to highlight just how limited our squad depth really is? How badly did we need some more experience in attack today?
Patrick
Absolutely gutted and furious
Ditto!
Balogun and White were inferior aerially. Arsenal had better sell Lacazette/ Nketiah as soon as possible and get a taller CF
Arteta has to be more pragmatic, otherwise we’ll keep losing aerial duels in set-pieces and in the front line
Why get a taller CF! Better play with the options we have and get rid of this guardiala wanna be!
There’s not a lot to take from that performance.
Arteta won’t be getting the rookie pass this season. That performance was embarrassing.
Only bright thing in the game tonight was ESR and Sambi.
Sambi looks a proper midfielder, but he needs to bulk up.
He looks to push the ball forward always and that’s a good thing.
Ben White was really poor though, but the poorest on the pitch today was Leno.
At fault for both goals.
Once again, leaving transfer dealings late will be nothing but frustrating.
Why leave it till matchday to make the bid for Ødegaard?
At this point, getting a new GK is actually a must. Not an option, and we do need a striker.
Auba-Laca don’t fill m with confidence anymore.
Overall poor performance from the defense and attack.
Only bright thing tonight were the Midfielders.
The young players didn’t take their chance either.
So here’s to hoping they bounce back whenever they get the chance again.
Possibly bottom of the table after 3 games?
It’s hard to imagine, so the pressure is on Arteta.
Whatever happens, he has to take the fall.
It’s a new season, and he hasn’t impressed in his first game.
Leno at fault for both goals?
You must really hate the man
No hate. He was.
Bro I’m one of Leno’s biggest fan and morale supporter and I won’t pretend he wasn’t at fault for both goals and wasn’t poor today.
It’s nothing personal against him
You are one of those praising the manager and now we lose it’s all Leno’s fault WTF
but laca and auba dont play……..
so why blame them……
its will different if they able to play
We didn’t bid for Odegaard because we couldn’t sell our players. He’s not going to help us a lot though, because we’re obviously very weak aerially in set-pieces and in the front line
MA should leave tonight!
I hope that we gonna blame Kronke for this loss. Shifting the blame from the Manager
Injuries or not when you are The Arsenal you don’t lose to a Premier League debutant.
I feel sorry for Arteta but this job is too big for him. It is like expecting a toddler to ride a motorbike.
I am negative and proud because being positive will not make Arteta a better coach.
His Arsenal destiny is now on his hands.
bellerin, auba, elneny not in the squad… check.
martinelli, ESR, balogan, pepe leading the line… check.
defender worth more than entire Brentford… check.
ball possession… check.
Wonder what the problem is? (sarcasm)
xhaka ?
he will get new contract and pay rise
Well done to Thomas Frank and Brentford. What a performance! Everything I’d love to see my team doing!
I’m stunned that nothing has changed. The same put us under pressure and we buckle from last season. The same we won’t turn up in the first half, we’ll give it a go in the second half.. although we didn’t even look like scoring! I’m so disappointed.. Still the same laughing stock.. going to be a very long season!
ESR my motm..
3 things Arsenal Should do ASAP
1. Buy Aouar, Pedro Neto and Onana
2. Sack Arteta
3. Appoint Conte or Zidane
It is simple as ABC
Pathetic display from the team. Unfortunately there are some players who fans will still defend regardless like that guy in midfield, the one at at the back and the guy on the wings. You can’t argue quality into a player. I’m not shocked at the result because from lasts season it was clear Brentford are a good team and Arsenal have just picked off right where they left. Brentford like Leeds are going to be causing more upsets and they even have some injuries. I won’t be shocked if these team beats Chelsea though. Over the decade we seem to pull off victories that don’t make sense. I’m not saying it will happen but you get the gist.
Buckle up folks, more clownery from a complete fraud of a manager is coming our way…
We were bullied. Long balls did it, they were all over us like the then stoke city.
I see a lot of positive though but it is what it is
Arsenal is too big for Arteta. His understanding of the game is minimal. We gonna face Chelsea and Man City in the next coming weeks
Plus, I’m so pi$$Ed off, I was going to go with a Brentford win, but then my heart took over 🤬