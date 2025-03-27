Gunners secure spot at Women’s Champions League semi-finals, after 3-0 win over Real Madrid

In a thrilling UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, Arsenal Women staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate. The Gunners’ resilience and determination were on full display as they secured their eighth semi-final appearance in the competition’s history.

The first half saw Arsenal dominate possession and create numerous chances, but they struggled to break the deadlock against a resolute Real Madrid defense. The visitors, buoyed by their first-leg advantage, managed to keep the Gunners at bay, with goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez making some crucial saves to maintain their lead going into halftime.

However, the second half witnessed an extraordinary turnaround that will be remembered for years to come. Within just 44 seconds of the restart, Alessia Russo ignited the comeback by finishing off a brilliant cross from Chloe Kelly. The Emirates Stadium erupted with renewed hope as the deficit was cut in half.

The Gunners’ relentless pressure paid off again just three minutes later when Mariona Caldentey rose high to head in another pinpoint cross from Kelly. The aggregate score was now level, and the momentum had firmly shifted in Arsenal’s favor!

The decisive moment came in the 59th minute when Russo completed the comeback with a spectacular finish. After Katie McCabe’s free-kick caused chaos in the Real Madrid penalty area, Russo lashed the ball into the roof of the net, sending the record-breaking crowd of 22,517 into a frenzy.

Arsenal’s second-half onslaught was a testament to their tactical adjustments and the impact of key players. Chloe Kelly, in particular, was instrumental in the victory, providing two assists and constantly troubling the Real Madrid defense with her dangerous deliveries. The England international’s performance exemplified the Gunners’ never-say-die attitude and their ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

Real Madrid, shell-shocked by Arsenal’s rapid-fire goals, struggled to regain their composure and mount a meaningful response. The visitors’ best chance to salvage the tie came late in the game when Linda Caicedo found herself through on goal, but Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar stood tall to preserve the lead.

As the final whistle blew, the Emirates Stadium erupted in celebration, with players and fans alike reveling in the magnitude of their achievement. Arsenal’s comeback not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also etched their name in the competition’s history books as only the second team to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit at this stage of the tournament.

The victory sets up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with French powerhouse Lyon, as Arsenal continue their quest for European glory. For now, though, the Gunners will savor this unforgettable night, a testament to their skill, spirit, and the unwavering support of their fans.

What do you think Gooners? I think that was a great display last now – so let’s bring on French giants Lyon?

COYGW!!!

Michelle M

