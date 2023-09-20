Gunners set for winning Champions League return ahead of big weekend

Arsenal are gearing up for a winning return to the Champions League, as anticipation builds among fans and pundits alike ahead of Sunday’s mouthwatering north London derby.

The Gunners’ last Champions League appearance came back in 2017, a campaign ended by two embarrassing 5-1 defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich. However, the football landscape has evolved significantly since then, and there’s a prevailing sense of optimism around The Emirates.

Heading into their Champions League opener, Arsenal are gradually building confidence. Last Sunday saw them finally put an end to their previous Goodison Park struggles, as a high quality finish from Leandro Trossard proved the difference ,while also showing the depth that now exists in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

If Lady Luck went against Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli’s disallowed goal and subsequent injury, it was certainly on their side when the Champions League draw was made, with the Gunners avoiding any long trips and European powerhouses in a group that contains Dutch runners-up PSV, a struggling Sevilla side and Lens who currently sit rock bottom on Ligue 1.

Arsenal start at home to PSV in a game which could see goals given the Dutch have netted an impressive 13 goals in their first four Eredivisie games, as well as dispatching Rangers 7-3 on aggregate to secure their place in the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition. However, despite PSV’s attacking prowess, Arsenal remain hot favourites, priced at just 2/5 to kick off their Champions League campaign with a victory according to betting site your-bonus-code.com.

The longer-term outlook is equally promising, with the Gunners expected to make a deep run in the tournament, potentially outshining giants like Barcelona and PSG if we go by the latest betting odds.

Assuming tonight’s match unfolds as planned, attention will swiftly shift to the weekend and a highly anticipated north London derby. Both Arsenal and their arch-rivals are riding high and unbeaten in the league, but once again it’s the Gunners who are favoured to come out on top. While it may not prove a decisive match in terms of a title challenge, it remains one they can ill afford to lose, given the looming fixture against Manchester City in early October.

Selected odds*:

Arsenal to beat both PSV and Tottenham – 11/8

Arsenal to lose to both PSV and Tottenham – 33/1

Arsenal to win the Premier League – 8/1

Arsenal to finish in the Premier League top four – 1/3

Arsenal to win Champions League Group B – 8/13

Arsenal to win the Champions League – 12/1

*Odds correct at 10am on 20th September 2023