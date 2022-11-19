Gunners star insists Saka will take another penalty for England despite Euro 2020 heartbreak

Bukayo Saka was the subject of vile racist abuse after he missed the decisive penalty in England’s Euro final 2020 match against Italy last year.

The youngster broke into the Three Lions team during the tournament and proved to be a key player for Gareth Southgate’s men.

They reached the final and took Italy to penalties. Several senior men in the squad didn’t take a spot kick, but Saka did and missed.

That won Italy the competition and he suffered a wave of abuse afterwards.

He is still a key player for the Three Lions now and will help them in the World Cup in Qatar.

His Arsenal teammate, Aaron Ramsdale, believes he will step up to take another spot-kick in the competition.

Asked if Saka will take another one for his country, he said via the Daily Mail:

Absolutely. I think he has realised it was just something that happened to him and he would not shy away — he is that type of person.

‘He knows the feeling now and, hopefully, next time he steps up he’ll put the ball in the back of the net.’

Saka has since developed into a more accomplished player and must have healed from that hurt.

England is expected to go very far at this World Cup and will likely face penalties in the knockout rounds. It will be great to see Saka take one and score.

