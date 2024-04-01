Gunners successfully defend Women’s Conti Cup against Chelsea, to become 7 time winners!

Arsenal Women are once again Continental Cup champions, after defeating Chelsea 1-0. The Blues were eager to prove to Arsenal that beating them two weeks ago was not down to pure chance, while our Gunner women were ready to demonstrate that losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge was simply a bad day at the office.

The first half was really close. It appeared that only an error or a moment of quality in the second half would determine the game.

And in the second half, Jonas Eidevall tried to change the game with his subs, introducing Laia Codina, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Alessia Russo for Frida Maanum, after the playmaker collapsed.

Well, these alterations helped the Gunners dominate the second half, but Arsenal failed to score. After 90 minutes, the game finished 0-0.

Extra time was as tense as the first half, with most players clearly fatigued, and likely looking forward to the penalty shootout to determine the game. However, in the 116th minute, Stina Blackstenius proved her worth as she ‘fumbled’ with the ball at her feet, tricking the Chelsea defense before striking the winner off a Caitlin Foord pass.

Our Arsenal women successfully defended their Continental Cup, a win that proves Arsenal winning trophies is in their DNA. Our Gunner women now have the most league titles (15). 14 FA Cup wins (more than anyone else). 7 League Cups (more than anybody else). And one Champions League (the only English team to have experienced European success).

This season may not have gone according to plan for our Gunners, but successfully defending the Continental Cup, and defeating Chelsea again in that league cup final, is incredible.

Happy Gooners?

COYGW!

Susan N

