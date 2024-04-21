Gus Poyet refuses to rule Arsenal out of winning the Premier League

In the space of a few days, Arsenal lost their place at the top of the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Champions League following back-to-back losses.

Mikel Arteta’s side famously let slip their chance at the Premier League title last season, and some fans are already experiencing a sense of déjà vu.

It has been a tough week, and even if Arsenal win all their remaining games in the league, it might not be enough for them to become English champions.

The Gunners currently occupy the top spot in the league standings by one point over Man City who have a game in hand. However, the question remains: can they maintain a good streak until the end of the season?

Their recent loss to Aston Villa has seriously damaged their title chances, but Premier League icon Gus Poyet believes that with many games still to play, Arsenal cannot be ruled out just yet.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“If somebody was thinking they will be in a winning run without even drawing again until the end of the season, they are dreaming.

“They don’t know the Premier League. I mean the Premier League is what we saw at the weekend.

“When you think you’re good, somebody’s [going to] come in and knock you down.

“So I think the important thing is the next games, I think it’s really important that they show that that game against Aston Villa didn’t affect the level of performances that they were having.

“And for that we need to wait and see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has been a tough week for us and it is great to see the team recover with a win against Wolves yesterday. Hopefully, more wins will come along as the season continues.

