Gyökeres’ agent: ‘United offered more money but Arsenal was his choice’

Before Arsenal finalised a move for Viktor Gyökeres last summer, Sporting reportedly reached an agreement to sell the Sweden international to Manchester United for a higher fee. The Gyökeres transfer saga was one of the biggest stories of the window and had Arsenal fans on edge for weeks. Links to the powerful forward were strong from the start, but complications with Sporting delayed any progress. Arsenal eventually sealed the deal in late July after a series of twists and turns.

Agent assistant makes explosive revelation

Speaking to the Studio Allsvenskan podcast, an assistant to the striker’s agent made a sensational claim about how close Gyökeres was to joining Manchester United. He revealed that United had agreed to pay a higher transfer fee than Arsenal, but insisted it was only a club-to-club agreement. He also confirmed interest from Saudi Arabia, saying: “There were crazy amounts offered from Saudi Arabia, we’re supposed to act in our best interest. Do we also have a percentage (of any fee)? Of course. It’s a lot of money. Maybe Viktor should respond to that some day. I don’t think we pressured him once to accept the offer. At the end of the day, money comes and goes and this move to Arsenal brings us a lot of marketing. They (Sporting) had concluded a deal with Manchester United behind our backs, that was a problem. United offered a higher transfer fee.”

Arsenal was always his preferred destination

Before Arsenal solidified their interest, Manchester United had already shown strong intent, particularly after Ruben Amorim’s appointment. Having previously managed Gyökeres at Sporting, Amorim’s arrival made United favourites to sign him. However, the forward reportedly preferred a move to North London once Arsenal entered the race.

The former Coventry City man has received mixed reviews since joining, with just three goals in 10 games so far this season. Despite that, his work rate and pressing have added new energy to Arsenal’s frontline. No player has made more sprints this campaign, and his relentless running has opened up space for others to thrive. As the season progresses, the 27-year-old will be eager to improve his goal tally, especially with a favourable run of fixtures after the international break.

