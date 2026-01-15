Gyokeres believes Arsenal defended well against Chelsea despite conceding twice

Although Arsenal conceded two goals against Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal, Viktor Gyokeres maintained that the team’s defensive performance remained solid overall. The Gunners emerged with a narrow victory that placed them in a strong position ahead of the second leg, yet the match highlighted areas that will require improvement if they are to secure a place in the final.

Arsenal balance control with defensive demands

Arsenal controlled large portions of the contest, particularly after scoring early, which shaped the rhythm of the game. That early advantage meant they spent extended periods defending, especially during the first half, where their organisation helped limit Chelsea’s threat. Several aspects of their display were impressive, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be satisfied to have preserved their winning momentum across competitions.

However, the second half raised questions among supporters. Chelsea managed to score twice, reducing the margin and increasing pressure on Arsenal during the closing stages. While the Gunners ultimately held on, allowing the Blues back into the match made the tie far closer than it needed to be. As a result, Chelsea will travel to the Emirates with confidence that they can still overturn the deficit and level the tie.

Gyokeres offers a positive assessment

Despite those concerns, Gyokeres offered a measured and optimistic assessment of the performance. He acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter while stressing that the defensive effort should not be overlooked. Speaking as cited by BBC Live, he said, “I think it was a tough game. We defended well. They were, as always, dangerous when they have counter-attacks, but I think we defended well. Unfortunate to have conceded two but offensively we scored three, so happy with that.”

His comments reflect a wider belief within the squad that the overall performance contained enough positives to build upon. Winning the first leg means Arsenal now have one foot in the final, but the task is far from complete. The return fixture will demand a higher defensive standard, particularly in managing transitions and limiting opportunities. If Arsenal can combine their attacking efficiency with greater solidity at the back, they will strengthen their chances of reaching the final and ultimately lifting the trophy.