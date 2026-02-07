Gyokeres brace sinks Sunderland as Arsenal wins again

Arsenal beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates this afternoon to continue their march towards the Premier League title. The Gunners approached the fixture aware that Sunderland had proven throughout the season they were not a side to be underestimated, particularly after a competitive showing against Arsenal in the reverse fixture.
From the opening exchanges, Arsenal played with confidence and authority, clearly believing they could and should win the match. Sunderland are known for their ability to absorb pressure before punishing opponents on the counterattack, and Arsenal were mindful of that threat as they looked to control proceedings.
Arsenal Patience Pays Off
Arsenal’s recent win against Leeds United had demonstrated their strength, but Sunderland arrived at the Emirates well prepared and determined to avoid embarrassment. The Black Cats defended resolutely for much of the first half, frustrating the hosts as Arsenal worked tirelessly to break them down.
Their persistence was finally rewarded just before half-time, when Martin Zubimendi, who has been in impressive form, found the breakthrough. The goal ensured Arsenal went into the interval with a deserved lead, although the narrow scoreline meant there was still work to do.
Clinical Second Half Display
Knowing that a 1-0 advantage offered little margin for error, Arsenal began the second half with the clear intention of extending their lead. Sunderland were without Granit Xhaka, but they still possessed enough quality to pose problems, forcing the Gunners to remain fully focused.
The decisive moment arrived when Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench and made an immediate impact, doubling Arsenal’s lead just five minutes after his introduction. That goal shifted the momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour. Sunderland struggled to recover, and Gyokeres struck again soon after to put the result beyond doubt.
The convincing nature of the victory underlined Arsenal’s growing authority and composure at a crucial stage of the season. With another controlled and ruthless performance, this Arsenal side once again showed that they possess the consistency, mentality, and quality required to finish the campaign as champions.
Havertz needs to improve his heading and shooting skills, but at least he produced an assist
Gyokeres capitalized on Sunderland’s lack of bodies in the final third and his positioning skills seem to have improved
Trossard is a very intelligent attacker and Martinelli’s technical skills were great
I hope we can recall Nwaneri since Merino is injured and Trossard seemed to have got a hamstring injury
GAI
great win and cranks up the pressure on city.
No need to recall EN cause Merino is injured. We have in the locker as not to hinder EN football education.
13 to go. They need 3 of them just to catch us.
Pool to dig out a win or at least a draw.
Onwards and upwards
We’ve also lost Saka, so Nwaneri could help on the right wing. We just have Madueke and Martinelli on the wings now
9 point lead, but we don’t play again up until Thursday and by that time the gap could be 3 points because City play 2 times. It’s very important Liverpool take some points off City tomorrow 🕯🕯
Great win, in context of tomorrow. Lets hope Trossard isn’t badly injured. He makes this team tick.
Not the most comfortable display, but coming up with three unresponded goals regardles, shows how great this team are. Let’s celebrate the win and hope for more wins, starting from our trip to GTech stadium where we take on Brentford. COYG!
Gyokeres is improving
4 goals in the last 5 matches
Let’s hope this continues
Great win today
COYG
6 goals 2 assists in the last 8 matches, he is in great form.
the sub´s were spot on today !! Noni was´nt doing anything and Calafiori like a headless chicken. no arsenal game is easy to watch .. we desperately need a
spark in midfield. Kobie and Amad give utd. the spark
that has turned their season around and Bruno seems to be enjoying football again..
Regardless of tomorrow’s result which 🤞will be favourable to us. Looking at our fixtures remaining, we can have no excuses, for winning the league this season. We are in a massively dominant position, best squad, big points gap and pretty decent fixtures. Its still not easy but we have so many advantages now, it would be a disaster not too. Come on!!!!