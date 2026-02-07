Gyokeres brace sinks Sunderland as Arsenal wins again

Arsenal beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates this afternoon to continue their march towards the Premier League title. The Gunners approached the fixture aware that Sunderland had proven throughout the season they were not a side to be underestimated, particularly after a competitive showing against Arsenal in the reverse fixture.

From the opening exchanges, Arsenal played with confidence and authority, clearly believing they could and should win the match. Sunderland are known for their ability to absorb pressure before punishing opponents on the counterattack, and Arsenal were mindful of that threat as they looked to control proceedings.

Arsenal Patience Pays Off

Arsenal’s recent win against Leeds United had demonstrated their strength, but Sunderland arrived at the Emirates well prepared and determined to avoid embarrassment. The Black Cats defended resolutely for much of the first half, frustrating the hosts as Arsenal worked tirelessly to break them down.

Their persistence was finally rewarded just before half-time, when Martin Zubimendi, who has been in impressive form, found the breakthrough. The goal ensured Arsenal went into the interval with a deserved lead, although the narrow scoreline meant there was still work to do.

Clinical Second Half Display

Knowing that a 1-0 advantage offered little margin for error, Arsenal began the second half with the clear intention of extending their lead. Sunderland were without Granit Xhaka, but they still possessed enough quality to pose problems, forcing the Gunners to remain fully focused.

The decisive moment arrived when Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench and made an immediate impact, doubling Arsenal’s lead just five minutes after his introduction. That goal shifted the momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour. Sunderland struggled to recover, and Gyokeres struck again soon after to put the result beyond doubt.

The convincing nature of the victory underlined Arsenal’s growing authority and composure at a crucial stage of the season. With another controlled and ruthless performance, this Arsenal side once again showed that they possess the consistency, mentality, and quality required to finish the campaign as champions.