Gyokeres delivered more worrying stats against Aston Villa

Viktor Gyokeres endured a difficult evening during Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa, delivering a performance that did little to strengthen his position in the starting line-up. The forward was given the first 75 minutes of the match but struggled to cope with the intensity of the contest and failed to impose himself on the game.
Matters were compounded when Gabriel Jesus was introduced from the bench and required just 15 minutes to make an impact by finding the net. The contrast between the two forwards was noticeable, particularly given the importance of the fixture and the opportunity it presented for Gyokeres to underline his credentials at the highest level.
Missed Opportunity in a Key Fixture
Gyokeres has previously received praise for his off-the-ball contribution when starting for the Gunners, but against Villa, he was unable to influence proceedings in any meaningful way. A match of this calibre offered the ideal platform to demonstrate his quality, yet he struggled to get involved and failed to deliver the cutting-edge Arsenal required in the first half.
Jesus’ brief cameo has inevitably raised questions about selection going forward. With competition for places intensifying, Gyokeres may find himself under pressure if his output does not improve. Arsenal’s attacking ambitions demand consistent contributions, especially in high-profile matches against strong opposition.
Statistics Highlight Underwhelming Display
An analysis of Gyokeres’ performance further underlines his difficulties. As reported by Football Insider, he recorded just 16 touches, failed to register a shot on target, created zero chances, and completed no successful dribbles during his time on the pitch. These figures reflect a lack of involvement and attacking threat that Arsenal can ill afford as the season progresses.
For the Gunners to sustain their push towards major honours, greater efficiency and productivity are required from their forward line. Gyokeres will need to respond positively, improving both his physical presence and technical contribution, if he is to play a meaningful role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success.
______________________________________________________________________
Watched some Kiwior for Porto Portuguese league, makes him look like Franco Baresi, like victor hes a donkey
The problem with him isn’t his finishing, since he hasn’t had many chances. The real issue is his inability to execute basic aspects of play you’d expect from someone of his size. His hold-up play is poor, he struggles to outpace or outmuscle big CB’s, and he rarely wins aerial duels. His positioning in the box is also questionable, he often ends up behind defenders instead of finding space. While he does a decent job of stretching the defence, that’s largely where his contribution ends.
Arteta’s style of coaching is the major problem of strikers scoring less goals. Remember that a renowned goal scorer, Aubameyang, also struggled under him. Until he start drafting some fast right footers to the right of attack, as Martinelli did during 5-1 demolition of Man City last season, strikers will always find it difficult to score, if he insist only Saka and other left footers will always starts from the right of attack, that will be a big problem to most strikers.
It’s only a question of starting a left footer as an attacking midfielder if you draft a right footer to the right of attack and everything will blend.
If that was the case then Man City would have problems scoring, as the have a right footer playing on the left and a left footer playing on the right.