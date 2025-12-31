Gyokeres delivered more worrying stats against Aston Villa

Viktor Gyokeres endured a difficult evening during Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa, delivering a performance that did little to strengthen his position in the starting line-up. The forward was given the first 75 minutes of the match but struggled to cope with the intensity of the contest and failed to impose himself on the game.

Matters were compounded when Gabriel Jesus was introduced from the bench and required just 15 minutes to make an impact by finding the net. The contrast between the two forwards was noticeable, particularly given the importance of the fixture and the opportunity it presented for Gyokeres to underline his credentials at the highest level.

Missed Opportunity in a Key Fixture

Gyokeres has previously received praise for his off-the-ball contribution when starting for the Gunners, but against Villa, he was unable to influence proceedings in any meaningful way. A match of this calibre offered the ideal platform to demonstrate his quality, yet he struggled to get involved and failed to deliver the cutting-edge Arsenal required in the first half.

Jesus’ brief cameo has inevitably raised questions about selection going forward. With competition for places intensifying, Gyokeres may find himself under pressure if his output does not improve. Arsenal’s attacking ambitions demand consistent contributions, especially in high-profile matches against strong opposition.

Statistics Highlight Underwhelming Display

An analysis of Gyokeres’ performance further underlines his difficulties. As reported by Football Insider, he recorded just 16 touches, failed to register a shot on target, created zero chances, and completed no successful dribbles during his time on the pitch. These figures reflect a lack of involvement and attacking threat that Arsenal can ill afford as the season progresses.

For the Gunners to sustain their push towards major honours, greater efficiency and productivity are required from their forward line. Gyokeres will need to respond positively, improving both his physical presence and technical contribution, if he is to play a meaningful role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success.