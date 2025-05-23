Viktor Gyökeres has one final match to play this season, and following that, his future at Sporting Club may soon be resolved. There is a growing belief at Arsenal that he could become their next leading striker, and the club is actively working on a move to bring him to north London in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side is intent on addressing its long-standing need for a prolific centre forward, and many of the club’s supporters are calling for a world-class signing to be made without delay. Among the leading names under consideration are Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom have been closely linked with a summer transfer. It appears increasingly likely that Gyökeres could depart Sporting in the near future.

Sporting’s Cup Final Could Mark a Farewell

Before any move is finalised, Gyökeres still has a major fixture on the horizon. Sporting will face Benfica in the Taça de Portugal final this weekend, a match that presents an opportunity to secure a domestic double. Having already played a key role in delivering the league title to his team, the striker will no doubt be eager to cap the season with one more triumph.

Despite the significance of the final, questions about his future persist. Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Gyökeres was once again asked about where he might be playing next season. His reply, as quoted by the Daily Mail, was thoughtful yet noncommittal:

“Hopefully you can expect I keep improving and score goals.”

“We’ll see. It’s the future. Football is like that, you never know what’s going to happen.”

“As we saw this season, you never know what’s going to happen. And it’s the same thing now. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Arsenal Urged to Exercise Patience

While many fans are understandably enthusiastic about the potential signing, it is important for the club to act with patience and strategic intent. The addition of a player with Gyökeres’ qualities would undoubtedly raise the level of the squad, but transfers of this nature require careful negotiation. Arsenal supporters must trust the club’s leadership to make the right decisions at the right time to ensure the long-term success of the team.

