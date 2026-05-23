Gyokeres does not care if Arsenal wins the league title on or off the pitch

Arsenal had initially hoped to celebrate their Premier League title triumph on the pitch during their final match of the season against Crystal Palace, but the title was officially secured earlier in the week after Manchester City failed to defeat Bournemouth.

Arsenal players were later seen celebrating together at the training ground after confirmation arrived that they had become champions for the first time in 22 years. Their achievement follows several seasons of progress and reflects the consistency and determination shown throughout the campaign under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal Rewarded For Consistency

The Gunners placed themselves in a commanding position before the final weekend of the season, ensuring that results elsewhere could hand them the title before they even stepped onto the pitch again. Their performances across the campaign have finally delivered the league crown supporters had waited more than two decades to see return to the Emirates.

For several members of the squad, this represents the first league title of their careers, although for Viktor Gyokeres it marks another familiar achievement after previously winning consecutive league titles with Sporting Club in Portugal.

Gyokeres Reflects On Winning Titles

The Swedish striker has experienced different ways of becoming a champion during his career, having previously secured titles both on the pitch and while watching results elsewhere. As a result, he insists the manner in which a title is confirmed is far less important than simply achieving success.

According to Talk Sport, Gyökeres reflected on Arsenal’s title celebration and compared it with his previous experiences at Sporting.

He said: “The last time I won the league, I think two times I watched another game from home and one time on the pitch, and I think there’s different ways to win it.

“As long as you win it, I couldn’t care less, but yeah, it’s nice to try to win it on the pitch.”