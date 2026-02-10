Gyokeres Finding His Feet At Arsenal As Goals Start To Flow

It looks like Viktor Gyokeres has steadily turned into the striker we hoped for upon signing him in the summer transfer window for £55 million from Sporting CP, where he found the back of the net 97 times in 102 appearances.

A Slow Start After Big Expectations

The man who was deemed the greatest striker in Europe after netting 54 times in 52 matches for the 21 time Portuguese title winners, as well as clinching the 2025 Gerd Muller Trophy, initially struggled to adapt to the Premiership.

He was far from being the attacking threat that he has now become and has gradually improved on the ball when running, finally looking like he has found his feet.

There were times when he looked clumsy when latching onto the end of crosses, for example against Manchester City when we fought back late on to draw 1-1, but he has since improved his aerial range and ability, as shown against Leeds when he scored from a close range volley.

Arsenal ultimately struggled until recent weeks to find a striker or centre forward they could rely upon for goals, such as during two 0-0 results against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. However, with the contribution of Gyokeres, as well as Gabriel Jesus who has kicked into form since returning from an 11 month absence due to injury, things are looking far rosier in relation to the title charge.

Goals, Confidence And Arsenal’s Title Push

According to Transfer Market, the former Brighton U23 graduate has evened out his goalscoring ratio with 11 strikes in 31 games, which is a respectable return for a new attacker adjusting to the English game.

In his last two Premier League games, he has scored three goals, two against Sunderland at the weekend during our crucial 3-0 victory and one the week before against Leeds United, who we thrashed 4-0.

On top of that, he scored a critical goal at Stamford Bridge during Arsenal’s League Cup semi-final 3-2 victory over Chelsea, before we secured a 1-0 win in the return leg at home thanks to late heroics from Kai Havertz. This ensured we reached a cup final at Wembley for the first time in six seasons, with our last piece of silverware coming when we beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Furthermore, in Arsenal’s last eight games in all competitions, Gyokeres has scored six times, which is no mean feat.

Without Gyokeres yesterday, we would have barely scraped past Sunderland, who despite doing well for a newly promoted side this season by sitting ninth, were in the Championship less than 12 months ago.

The Stockholm born 27 year old has eventually transformed into the “Super Swede” we all expected him to be.

Liam Harding

