Gyokeres handed striker blueprint as Walcott reveals Arsenal’s gold standard

Arsenal look every inch the complete team right now. They’re playing with confidence, competing at the highest level, and grinding out results when it matters most. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has built a squad with enviable depth and balance – one capable of challenging across every competition.
As formidable as the Gunners appear, some would argue this could yet become Arteta’s dream team if he can fully unlock the quality within his squad. And while fans continue to marvel at how far their side has come, an intriguing comment about Robin van Persie has resurfaced – one that’s bound to spark debate.
Van Persie would start in this Arsenal team
Speaking to Amazon Prime, Theo Walcott was asked whether any of his former teammates would make it into today’s Arsenal starting eleven. When Van Persie’s name came up, Walcott didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he replied instantly, suggesting the Dutchman would start ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.
Having shared the pitch, dressing room and training ground with Van Persie, Walcott knows exactly what made him special – lethal finishing, intelligent movement and an ability to create something from nothing. His comments were shared widely on TikTok and Instagram, reigniting the debate among Gooners about just how well the Dutchman would fit into Arteta’s current setup.
Gyokeres handed a challenge
Such remarks may add pressure on Gyokeres, who is still searching for his most prolific form since arriving in North London. But rather than a criticism, it should be viewed as motivation – a challenge to raise his game and match the levels once set by Van Persie.
Van Persie’s final season at Arsenal was extraordinary, with 37 goals and 11 assists in all competitions before his £24 million move to Manchester United. Few can deny the sense of betrayal fans felt at the time, yet his legacy as one of the Premier League’s most clinical forwards remains.
If Gyokeres can reach those kinds of numbers, then Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware may finally reach its long-awaited conclusion.
Do you agree with Walcott that Van Persie would start ahead of Gyokeres in this Arsenal side, or is the Swede ready to write his own story?
Daniel O
Of the Emirates era players, I would say only about four players are guaranteed to get into the current team as starters. Some might be considered traitors but on footballing ability alone, RVP, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez would walk straight into the starting lineup.
Özil,Cazorla and Odegaard would vie for the third midfield spot but Rice & Fabregas are definitely starting. We’ve had some talented midfielders over the years.
I agree with you about RVP, Fabregas, and Alexis, but I think Santi would start as well.
As much as I like our current squad, Fabregas replaces Odegaard, Rice starts at DM, and Santi is the other midfielder.
We lose a bit defensively in midfield, but Arteta likes control and Fabregas and Santi would give plenty of that. Also, the creativity and both Fabregas and Santi had the ability to twist and dribble out of presses all while driving forward with the ball; something we currently we lack with Odegaard, Rice, and Zubimendi.
No disrespect to Rice and Zubimendi, but I would take Fabregas and Santi as dual 8’s in midfield everyday of the week, and twice on Saturdays and Sundays. With Rice locking things up as the DM, we would be fine and extra creative.
@Durand
RealTalk about Santi and Fabregas. We haven’t had a midfielder of Santis class since he left. And no one we have now even comes near him.