Gyokeres handed striker blueprint as Walcott reveals Arsenal’s gold standard

Arsenal look every inch the complete team right now. They’re playing with confidence, competing at the highest level, and grinding out results when it matters most. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has built a squad with enviable depth and balance – one capable of challenging across every competition.

As formidable as the Gunners appear, some would argue this could yet become Arteta’s dream team if he can fully unlock the quality within his squad. And while fans continue to marvel at how far their side has come, an intriguing comment about Robin van Persie has resurfaced – one that’s bound to spark debate.

Van Persie would start in this Arsenal team

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Theo Walcott was asked whether any of his former teammates would make it into today’s Arsenal starting eleven. When Van Persie’s name came up, Walcott didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he replied instantly, suggesting the Dutchman would start ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Having shared the pitch, dressing room and training ground with Van Persie, Walcott knows exactly what made him special – lethal finishing, intelligent movement and an ability to create something from nothing. His comments were shared widely on TikTok and Instagram, reigniting the debate among Gooners about just how well the Dutchman would fit into Arteta’s current setup.

Gyokeres handed a challenge

Such remarks may add pressure on Gyokeres, who is still searching for his most prolific form since arriving in North London. But rather than a criticism, it should be viewed as motivation – a challenge to raise his game and match the levels once set by Van Persie.

Van Persie’s final season at Arsenal was extraordinary, with 37 goals and 11 assists in all competitions before his £24 million move to Manchester United. Few can deny the sense of betrayal fans felt at the time, yet his legacy as one of the Premier League’s most clinical forwards remains.

If Gyokeres can reach those kinds of numbers, then Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware may finally reach its long-awaited conclusion.

Do you agree with Walcott that Van Persie would start ahead of Gyokeres in this Arsenal side, or is the Swede ready to write his own story?

