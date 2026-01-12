Gyokeres has some of the worst stats in the Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres was widely regarded as one of the world’s most prolific strikers during his time at Sporting Club between 2023 and 2025. The Swedish forward scored with remarkable consistency and was awarded the Gerd Müller Trophy for registering the most goals in Europe last season. His exploits naturally attracted the attention of top clubs across the continent during the summer transfer window.

Move to Arsenal and early expectations

Despite interest from several teams, Gyokeres opted to join Arsenal, prioritising the opportunity to play for the club over potentially more lucrative offers. The decision reflected his belief in his ability to succeed in north London and contribute to the Gunners’ ambitions. Initially, expectations were high, with fans and analysts anticipating that his proven scoring record in Europe would translate into a strong performance in the Premier League.

However, Gyokeres has struggled to replicate his previous form over recent campaigns. A series of disappointing displays has seen him lose confidence and consistency, and it appears that a spell on the bench may be appropriate, given the availability of other fit strikers within Arsenal’s squad. The decline in his performances has prompted scrutiny from both supporters and analysts, raising questions about his adaptation to English football.

Statistical review of the current season

Team Talk has recently published statistics comparing 33 strikers who have played over 500 minutes in the Premier League this season, and the results paint a concerning picture for Gyokeres. He ranked last for possession lost rate, 31st in completed passes, 30th in duel success, and 28th in aerial duels won. These figures suggest that his influence on matches has been limited and highlight areas of his game that require improvement if he is to reclaim a starting role.

While Gyokeres’ reputation as a top striker remains intact from his European exploits, his current struggles indicate that he will need to regain form and consistency to justify his place in Arsenal’s attack. Without a marked improvement, the manager may likely start to favour other options until he rediscovers the level that once made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards.