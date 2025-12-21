Gyokeres insists Arsenal topping the standings at Christmas means nothing yet

Viktor Gyokeres understands the demands of winning major honours, having been part of a Sporting Club side that dominated the Portuguese league across the last two seasons. That experience has shaped his mindset as he embarks on a new challenge with Arsenal, where expectations remain high, and patience is essential.

The striker was widely regarded as the standout performer in Portugal during that period, and his final campaign was particularly intense, with the title race going down to the closing stages. Those experiences have given Gyokeres a clear appreciation of how unforgiving a league season can be, especially when margins are tight, and pressure builds over time.

Experience Shapes Perspective

Now at Arsenal, Gyokeres is determined to use that experience to help the club end its long wait for another league crown. While Arsenal sit at the top of the table by Christmas, he is careful not to attach too much significance to that position. He recognises that being first at this stage guarantees nothing, particularly with more than 20 matches still to be played.

Gyokeres is fully aware that league campaigns are defined by consistency, resilience, and the ability to respond to setbacks. Having been involved in prolonged title battles before, he knows how quickly momentum can shift. For him, the focus remains on maintaining standards and continuing to work hard, rather than being distracted by league positions at this point in the season.

Focus on the Long Journey

Although the players will take some satisfaction from leading the standings, Gyokeres believes that greater responsibility now lies ahead. Arsenal face a demanding run of fixtures over the festive period, and the striker feels it is important to balance enjoyment with discipline. He is keen for the squad to remain grounded and committed to the process that has brought them this far.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Gyokeres said, “It’s always a good feeling to win football matches and to be top of the table, but it doesn’t mean so much because it’s a long way to go and [there are] a lot of games still to play.

“But we still have a lot of games around Christmas, so of course I will enjoy it… but not too much!”

His comments reflect a calm and measured outlook. While Arsenal can enjoy their current position, Gyokeres knows that success will ultimately be decided much later in the season, through sustained effort and collective focus.