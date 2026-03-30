Gyokeres international form says something about Arsenal’s tactics

Viktor Gyokeres delivered an outstanding performance for Sweden, scoring a hat trick against Ukraine to secure qualification for the final of the European World Cup playoff. His display highlighted his quality at international level, despite what has been a challenging period overall for his national side.

Sweden’s route through the playoffs reflects a difficult international campaign, with Gyokeres and his teammates unable to secure automatic qualification. His recent performance, however, demonstrated his ability to lead the line effectively when given the right conditions and support.

Struggles at Arsenal

Following his move to Arsenal in the summer after two prolific seasons at Sporting Club, expectations were high that Gyokeres would deliver a significant number of goals. However, his transition has not been straightforward, and he has struggled to make the desired impact.

There have been matches in which he has found it difficult to generate shooting opportunities, leading to concerns about how effectively Arsenal are utilising a traditional centre forward. The team’s recent tactical approach has raised questions about whether it fully complements his strengths as a striker.

Tactical adjustment required

Despite these challenges, Arsenal continue to place their trust in Gyokeres, and there have been signs of gradual improvement in recent weeks. His performance for Sweden against Ukraine suggests that his difficulties at club level may be influenced more by tactical factors than by a lack of ability.

Arsenal have spent several seasons operating without a recognised out-and-out striker, which may explain the adjustment period as they adapt to a different attacking structure. If the team can better align their style of play with Gyokeres’ strengths, he has the potential to rediscover the form he displayed in Portugal.

A more tailored approach could allow him to thrive at Arsenal, ensuring that both player and club benefit from his proven goal-scoring capabilities.