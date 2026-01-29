Gyokeres is looking forward to tough Leeds United game

Viktor Gyokeres is hoping to be part of the Arsenal side that faces Leeds United this weekend, fully aware that the fixture will present a significant challenge. With the Premier League title race finely balanced, the Gunners know that anything less than a win could see their lead at the top of the table reduced to just one point.
Mikel Arteta’s team have performed well overall this season, but their recent league form has caused concern. Failing to win their last three Premier League matches has triggered alarm bells among supporters, even though Arsenal have delivered stronger performances in other competitions. The contrast between their domestic struggles and success elsewhere has only added to the pressure surrounding the upcoming fixture.
Pressure Builds After Recent League Results
The last few weeks have been among the most difficult of Arsenal’s campaign. Dropped points have increased scrutiny on the squad, and fans are increasingly anxious about the possibility of momentum slipping away at a crucial stage. While the Gunners remain in a strong position, they are aware that standards must improve if they are to maintain control of the title race.
Leeds United are expected to pose a stern test, particularly on home soil. They have been stubborn opponents at home this term, making it clear that Arsenal will need to be sharper and more disciplined than they have been in recent outings. Arteta’s side understands the importance of responding positively and avoiding another setback.
Gyokeres Focused on the Challenge Ahead
Gyokeres could be given another opportunity to start, and the striker has made it clear that he is fully focused on the task ahead. He recognises the difficulty of the match but remains optimistic about Arsenal’s chances of securing all three points. Speaking via Football London, he said, “Yes, I look forward to every game. It will be a tough away match but we hope to obviously perform well and to get the three points.”
His comments reflect a determined mindset within the squad. Arsenal know that the coming weeks will define their season, and matches like the one against Leeds will be crucial. For Gyokeres and his teammates, the objective is clear: to deliver a strong performance, restore confidence, and ensure they remain firmly in control at the top of the Premier League table.
Against Kyrat has been the liveliest I have seen him. He seems to have a great Chemistry with Havertz. This just shows that it hasn’t been his problem after all. Feed him like ( how Eze and Havertz) did yesterday and we definitely have a 20+ plus goal machine in our ranks.
I mean he missed two chances from 2 yards 😂
yes, but a bit more confidence, he left his gf, and tough start. belive in him, and service, he asked for assist. hehe, we will be dumb if we don’t use him more,saka ödegaard, has been me me, and wont pass teamates shots to much. havertz much better yesterday, he showed team play and every body missed chanses yesreday, was insane.. should be 6-9 goals haha
Against Leeds Gyokeres should be in the starting eleven not Jesus. He scored 2 v Leeds in the first round. He has the psychological edge. Like Martinelli does, Jesus plays better when coming on as a finisher in the 2nd half. Arteta wouldn’t be making the mistake he did v Utd by playing Jesus ahead of Gyokeres.